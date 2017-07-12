The Republicans Are Tainted by Trump’s Russia Scandal

The liberal hope that President Donald Trump could be impeached is no longer a mere daydream. As The New York Times revealed Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. met last June with a Kremlin-connected lawyer for the explicit purpose of obtaining purported dirt on Hillary Clinton that was dug up as part of the Russian government’s effort to help his father’s campaign. Robert Goldstone, the British publicist who arranged the meeting, wrote in an email to Trump Jr. that the Russians had “offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” He later added, “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

This is by far the best evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, entangling not only the other parties involved—Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort were later looped into the email thread—as well as those discussed in the exchange, including the president himself. Yet if the path toward impeachment is becoming easier to imagine, there still remain formidable political hurdles to such an outcome because of the Republican Party’s grip on the legislative branch. The revelations about Donald Jr. may force Democrats to answer a question they have long avoided: Should they make the Republican Party, especially its leadership in Congress, complicit in Trump’s ever-widening Russia scandal?