Donald Trump is going to throw his son to the wolves.

Trump Jr., the Fredo in a family of Fredos, went on Hannity last night to do some damage control after he blew up his father’s repeated insistence that there had been no collusion between the Russians and his campaign during the 2016 election. It didn’t go very well. “I didn’t know if there was any credibility, I didn’t know if there was anything behind it, I can’t vouch for the information,” Trump Jr. said of the email he received offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, courtesy of the Russian government. “Someone sent me an email. I can’t help what someone sends me. I read it, I responded accordingly.”

After changing his story multiple times, Trump Jr. has landed on: “Is it a crime to be curious?” Well, it just might be! But also, this is part of a disturbing pattern in which Trump Jr. has put forth the most innocent-sounding explanation for why he was meeting with a Russian agent—only for it to be totally discredited by a subsequent report from The New York Times.

Donald Trump, the Donald Trump Jr. of politics, also tried his hand at defending his garbage son on Twitter: