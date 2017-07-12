This is the biggest iceberg news since the Titanic.

A trillion-ton, 1100-feet-thick chunk of ice—about the size of Delaware, or half the size of Jamaica—has officially broken off the Larsen C ice shelf in northwest Antarctica, creating one of the largest icebergs ever recorded. People are freaking out.

An iceberg with twice the volume of Lake Erie has broken off the Larsen Ice Shelf, 'leaving the continent forever changed' — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) July 12, 2017

An iceberg weighing over 1 TRILLION tons just broke away in Antarctica and America's got Trump as it's President denying climate change. — Jenius (@PersianCeltic) July 12, 2017

regardless, it's one of the biggest iceberg calving events we've ever witnessed. which is cool, impressive, and a bit scary. mostly cool imo — Maddie Stone (@themadstone) July 12, 2017

A few things to note about the break.