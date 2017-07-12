Ivanka Trump is terrible, but not because of her “girliness.”

It’s a strange way to criticize Ivanka Trump. There is one valid criticism of Ivanka’s sartorial choices: Her clothing line uses sweatshop labor. This is not a secret. China recently arrested three activists for trying to investigate conditions at the factories that make her company’s clothes. For this and many other reasons, Ivanka is no feminist hero. She is entirely complicit in her father’s corrupt, sexist administration. If she has “leaned in,” then that only makes transparent the intellectual and ethical bankruptcy that defines corporate feminism.

In other words, there is plenty to criticize—and Walsh neglected most of it. Instead of starting a conversation about corruption and nepotism, Walsh has started one about clothes, and in the process she has reinforced old patriarchal narratives. Men have regulated women’s clothing to bar them from school, the workplace, and the public sphere at large. Her rhetoric irritates open wounds: Should women avoid pastels to be taken seriously at work? Should we shun make-up and leave the open-toed shoes at home? If a woman says she was sexually harassed while wearing a pink sheath dress, should anyone take her seriously? After all, she was showing it off.