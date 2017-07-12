Ivanka Trump is terrible, but not because of her “girliness.”

MSNBC analyst and Nation columnist Joan Walsh has weighed in on Ivanka Trump’s decision to take her father’s seat at the G-20 conference in Hamburg—at least she sort of did. Walsh’s specific beef appears to be with the clothing Ivanka wore to do it. According to Mediaite, Walsh claimed that Ivanka’s pale pink dress was too “ornamental,” and invoked days where women were still “property”:

“That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girliness, and, you know, God bless her, show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you’re not.”

Walsh later tried to backtrack during the same appearance, acknowledging that “you can be a feminist and be girlie.” Still, she doubled down on her criticism of Ivanka’s outfit.

It’s a strange way to criticize Ivanka Trump. There is one valid criticism of Ivanka’s sartorial choices: Her clothing line uses sweatshop labor. This is not a secret. China recently arrested three activists for trying to investigate conditions at the factories that make her company’s clothes. For this and many other reasons, Ivanka is no feminist hero. She is entirely complicit in her father’s corrupt, sexist administration. If she has “leaned in,” then that only makes transparent the intellectual and ethical bankruptcy that defines corporate feminism.