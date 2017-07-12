Democrats should vote en masse against Trump’s FBI director nominee.

We’re a couple hours into Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing, and so far, President Trump’s designee has delivered bog standard testimony—overly cautious, a little dodgy, no surprises. The kind of testimony that under normal circumstances would lead to a nominee’s overwhelming confirmation. But precisely because the circumstances are not ordinary, I think zero Democrats should support him, either in committee or on the Senate floor.

This isn’t meant as comment on Wray himself, who may turn out to be a perfectly fine FBI director. The problem is that because of what we know about Wray’s soon-to-be boss, there’s no way anyone in the Senate can have confidence that he’ll serve honorably. In fact, Wray himself can’t know whether he’ll serve honorably, even if he intends to. Trump tried to corrupt James Comey. He even made Comey go wobbly at a couple key junctures. But when Trump’s efforts to obstruct investigations failed, he fired Comey and lied about it. Would Wray put up Comey-levels of resistance? No one can honestly say, but the fact that Trump handpicked Wray should put everyone on alert.