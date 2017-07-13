What Did Republicans Know About the Russia Scandal? America Deserves an Answer.

Kevin McCarthy: [unintelligible]…I’ll GUARANTEE you that’s what it is.[Unintelligible] McCarthy: The Russians hacked the DNC and got the opp research that they had on Trump. McCarthy: laughs [Crosstalk] Ryan: The Russian’s hacked the DNC… [Patrick] McHenry: …to get oppo… Ryan: …on Trump and like delivered it to…to who? McCarthy: There’s…there’s two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump…[laughter]…swear to God. Ryan: This is an off the record…[laughter]…NO LEAKS…[laughter]…alright?!

Ryan et al didn’t need to know then what we now know today—that the Trump campaign had just agreed in principle to cooperate with Russia—to understand right away that Russia was thumbing the scale for Trump. He inferred as much based on the previous day’s Post and known patterns of Russian government behavior.

The Trump campaign’s deceit around the question of meddling—which the House Republican leaders were not confused about in the slightest—began almost immediately.

When the Clinton campaign alleged that the Russian government had leaked DNC emails to help Trump at Clinton’s expense, Trump Jr. went on CNN and called it “lie after lie.” Manafort, who attended the collusion meeting, called it “pure obfuscation on the part of the Clinton campaign.” Trump himself famously cast doubt on all claims that Russian intelligence was behind any of it.

By the summer, U.S. intelligence community leaders were exceedingly alarmed. They knew what Ryan only suspected—that Russia was attempting to sabotage Clinton’s campaign—and had even seen evidence of suspicious contacts between Russian agents and people associated with Trump.

Yet when approached in a private briefing with an Obama administration proposal to issue a bipartisan statement condemning Russian interference, Republican leaders “seemed opposed to the idea of going public with such an explosive allegation in the final stages of an election,” according to the Post. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in particular “raised doubts about the underlying intelligence and made clear to the administration that he would consider any effort by the White House to challenge the Russians publicly an act of partisan politics.”

McConnell’s treachery at that pivotal moment has been hashed over at length since the Post first broke the story. But it is instructive to revisit it in full context. As we now know, McConnell ran interference for Trump to stop President Barack Obama from warning the country about a Russian subversion campaign that Trump not only knew to exist, but with which he actively collaborated. We don’t know for certain that Ryan joined McConnell in rebuffing the Obama administration, but it stands to reason he did. At the very least, we know that as House speaker he could have forced the issue the other way, and did not.

That abdication carried a rotten stench even before we knew how solicitous the Trump campaign was of Russian meddling. But now we know that the proof McConnell supposedly needed was sitting idly in multiple inboxes at Trump campaign headquarters. Until Tuesday, he and other Republicans could escape scrutiny for their conduct by hiding behind the sensitivity of the deliberations. Now the best they can say for their behavior is that they unwittingly abetted Trump’s collusion with the Russian government because they fell for his lies. The alternative is that they made a conscious decision to allow Russian subversion of the election to continue unimpeded. The country deserves to know where the truth lies.