Donald Trump twice asked Vladimir Putin if he interfered in the 2016 election, so we can all move on now.

There’s been a fair amount of speculation about what exactly went on when Trump finally met his good buddy Putin at last week’s G-20 summit, in large part because Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson turned the two-hour meeting into Rashomon (if Rashomon were directed by the Farrelly brothers). Tillerson claimed that Trump strongly pushed Putin to tell the truth about what really happened in the 2016 election, telling the media, “The president pressed President Putin on more than one occasion regarding Russian involvement. President Putin denied such involvement, as I think he has in the past.” Lavrov, meanwhile, told the press that Putin denied any Russian involvement in the 2016 election, and that Trump was totally cool with his denial: “President Trump said he’s heard Putin’s very clear statements that this is not true and that the Russian government didn’t interfere in the elections and that he accepts these statements. That’s all.”

On Wednesday, Trump added his own voice to the choir and basically split the difference between the two accounts. Per Reuters: