How Eve Babitz and Francesca Lia Block Made Los Angeles Literary

Jacaranda, the heroine of Babitz’ Sex and Rage, grows up on Los Angeles’ coast, “at the edge of the ocean, and knew it was paradise, and better than Eden, which was only a garden.” Similarly, the protagonist of Block’s Weetzie Bat is also enchanted with their city: “The reason Weetzie Bat hated high school is because no one understood. They didn’t even realize where they were living,” the book begins. It goes on to detail Los Angeles’ charms, among them “a canyon where Jim Morrison and Houdini used to live, and all-night potato knishes at Canter’s, and not too far away was Venice, with columns, and canals, even, like the real Venice but maybe cooler because of the surfers.” For Babitz and Block both, Los Angeles contains a complete, entire universe: other continents, other times, all of the imaginable world.

But both writers remain aware that most people consider Los Angeles cultureless, a plastic city with no history and no depth. Their writing embraces these labels: Los Angeles’ wilderness, both geographic and cultural, engenders a freedom that the staid rest of the world lacks.

“If we were growing up in a wasteland, my sister and me, it was hard for us to see then and it’s hard for me to see now” Babitz writes in her autobiographical novel Eve’s Hollywood. “Nobody even got mad the time my sister and I got stuck together with bubble gum in the middle of the premiere of a Schoenberg piece, the high point of the Ojai festival that year.” That absence of the respect traditionally afforded to high culture is telling, and Block has it, too. While both authors adore the comparatively “low art” of the movies and bask happily in the glow of Hollywood’s glamorous aura, they are even more interested in exploring lower down, getting familiar with subculture and subversion. Weetzie goes to punk clubs; Jacaranda takes her drug habit to athletic extremes. Both women are beautiful, white, and privileged; they choose lives that bring them into proximity with danger.