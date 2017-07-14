How Eve Babitz and Francesca Lia Block Made Los Angeles Literary

She introduced herself to Joseph Heller with a letter that read, in its entirety: “I am a stacked eighteen-year-old blonde on Sunset Boulevard. I am also a writer.”

Jacaranda, for instance, spends much of Sex and Rage developing and then recovering from a severe case of alcoholism, which Babitz diagnoses matter-of-factly. “She was an alcoholic, with all the symptoms they ask you about on TV questionnaires,” she writes. Later: “Jacaranda’s beauty had long ago sunk into the sludge of gray-green no-sun pallor; the look—with broken pink-eyed blood veins—of someone ‘who drinks.’” She does not romanticize the lifestyle that leads to Jacaranda’s condition, nor the social norms that allow it to disappear in plain sight.

Jacaranda’s constant drunkenness allows her to pretend that she’s not afraid of anything, that she’s never been hurt or disappointed; it’s the same hazy denial of complication or pain that people imagine as the default state of all Angelenos. But in fact, Babitz makes clear that this mindset is a wasting disease—something you have to descend into and then recover from. The friends who let Jacaranda get away with it are notably not from L.A.: they misunderstand what the city is for, and, as a consequence of that misunderstanding, abandon Jacaranda to a slow, painful, public decline.

Jacaranda’s life may look glamorous, but in fact she is dying of it. On a trip to La Jolla with the battered girlfriend of a man she knows, she has a realization: “Jacaranda didn’t have to plan her suicide,” Babitz writes. “She saw, looking in the sun-visor mirror up close in broad daylight, that she was committing it already.” And so Jacaranda stops drinking—quits cold turkey— and does what no good L.A. girl should ever do: she goes to New York.

Block has her heroine visit New York, too. In Weetzie Bat, Weetzie’s father Charlie, a depressive with a shadowy addiction of his own, lives there. Charlie doesn’t like L.A. “I can’t be in that city,” he tells Weetzie. “Everything’s an illusion; that’s the whole thing about it—illusion, imitation, mirage … It makes me too sad. It’s like having a good dream. You know you are going to wake up.”

Charlie commits suicide. Ultimately, it is his daughter who has to keep living in a very real city, in the very real world. In another book Charlie’s death might be used a climax; so might Jacaranda’s decision to get sober. But for both Block and Babitz, while the confrontation between fantasy and reality is paramount, it is not, in itself, a resolution. They are more interested in what it takes to survive a dream that won’t keep you safe than in indicting the dreamer for allowing themselves to imagine it might.

Babitz makes just as much space on the page for recovery as she does for addiction. She allows it to be messy and unnerving, vital and unstable. Weetzie mourns her father’s death, but Weetzie Bat ends with her facing up to a different, ongoing kind of tragedy: the book’s final pages are consumed with her best friend Dirk going looking for his boyfriend, Duck, who has run away from home after a close friend is diagnosed with AIDS.

Dirk finds Duck, and brings him back to “a purple, smoggy L.A. twilight.” Weetzie and her family are “waiting on the front porch drinking lemonade and listening to Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life” as the sky darkened, and the barbecue summer smells filled the air.” It is a perfect Los Angeles evening, hip and gorgeous and evocative. And yet, Block writes: “She knew they were all afraid.”

Jacaranda, too, escapes her troubles unscathed—for now, anyway. In the last pages of Sex and Rage, she sits on a plane, dreaming of surfing. “Tomorrow she’d be out straddling her old foam board at dawn. .… To ride such a stampede, you had to be alive with balance,” she thinks. It’s been years since Jacaranda surfed, but she’s never quite forgotten what it means to keep yourself steady in the swirl of the waves. That’s the trick that Los Angeles natives know: how to find your footing in the midst of instability, how to love a city that is at once so dangerous and so beautiful.

Women like Babitz and Block, and cities like Los Angeles, make it look easy to be charming. They invite you to imagine that there’s no trick to it, just effortlessness. They seduce you with an image that glitters, and tempt you into believing that someone’s life is easy, even if it isn’t yours.