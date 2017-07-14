Donald Trump likes to cosplay Morning Joe.

On Wednesday, after tweeting about a bunch of things he saw while watching TV for several hours that morning, Trump tweeted this:

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

A guilty conscience needs no accuser. Trump has a lot of time for watching television, as every morning he spends in the White House (or Mar-a-Lago or anywhere else with a cable and/or satellite hookup) will testify. With zero major legislative accomplishments under his belt, the first six months of Trump’s administration have been as defined by cable news as anything else. Trump watches cable news, then tweets about it. Cable news then covers the tweets. Then Trump tweets about cable news covering the tweets. The circle of life.

But Trump apparently doesn’t just tweet about Morning Joe and Fox & Friends. He forces visitors to listen to him as he acts out exchanges on cable television: