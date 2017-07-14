Was there a clown car of Russian operatives at the meeting with Donald Trump Jr.?

This week’s scoop by The New York Times that Donald Jr. was responding to emails with the subject line “Russia – Clinton – private and confidential” was devastating for him. After all, Donald Jr. was offered “high level and sensitive information” that would “incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia” as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Then he forwarded that email chain to Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, then they all took that meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was described in the emails as “the Russian government attorney.” Plus, Donald Jr. lied about the whole thing.

But on Friday morning, NBC broke the news that a former Soviet spy was also in the meeting with Donald Jr. According to NBC, this man, who is a Russian-American lobbyist, “is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence.” Alan Futerfas, Donald Jr.’s attorney, claims that Donald Jr. didn’t know at the time that the man he was meeting was a former spy, but even after they learned that he was, Futerfas had “absolutely no concerns.” Donald Jr.’s lawyer supposedly asked the man the Hard Questions, such as if he was working for the Russian government. The former Soviet spy said no, so it’s no big deal.