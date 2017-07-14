Trump’s “high quality” son and son-in-law let him fight with U.S. intelligence over Russia when they knew the truth.

Trump has remained disputatious on this point, even up until last week, when U.S. intelligence services had been working for him for nearly six months. On Polish soil, he told reporters “nobody really knows for sure” who meddled in the 2016 election, and justified his doubts by comparing the intelligence community’s Russia assessment with the Bush administration’s manipulation of intelligence to claim that Iraq was harboring weapons of mass destruction.

Not only was the proof of Trump’s unfounded doubts sitting in his son and son-in-law’s inboxes, we now know thanks to Michael Isikoff’s reporting that, as he dragged the U.S. intelligence community on the world stage, Trump’s own lawyers knew of the email and the Trump Tower meeting in June of this year.

It’s all very curious, unless Trump has known about the conspiracy all along and has decided to lie about it until the bitter end. Or maybe he just has the worst son and son-in-law in the history of progeny and marriage.