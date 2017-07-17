He’s a Highly Popular GOP Governor of a Blue State. He’s Also Highly Vulnerable.

That strategy might suffice right now for Hogan, who has a higher approval rating (73 percent) than all but one governor in America, according to a Morning Consult poll in April. But his broad popularity is not necessarily a “catastrophe for Democrats,” as Washingtonian put it in January. Looking ahead to next year’s election, a number of factors—from Trump’s drag on down-ballot Republicans, to Hogan’s own increasingly unpopular policies, to the emerging field of Democratic candidates—reveal that he is much more vulnerable to losing the governor’s mansion than the conventional wisdom suggests.

Hogan, 61, first entered politics in 1982 when he ran for the congressional seat once held by his father. But he lost in the Republican primary. He tried again a decade later, and lost in the general election to incumbent Steny Hoyer. Finally, in 2003, Governor Bob Ehrlich gave Hogan his first government job: a cabinet post in charge of filling government appointments. Martin O’Malley’s defeat of Ehrlich in 2006 ended Hogan’s tenure, and he went on to create a watchdog organization that attacked the new administration. His work at Change Maryland, which included tallying O’Malley’s tax hikes, provided the springboard for his longshot victory in 2014, when he ran as a pro-business, tax-cutting moderate against O’Malley’s lifeless lieutenant governor, Anthony Brown. As governor, he endeared himself even more to Marylanders when he overcame a public battle with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015.

But Trump has complicated Hogan’s job. During last year’s presidential campaign, Hogan refused to support his party’s nominee; on Election Day, he wrote his father’s name on the ballot instead. After Trump won, however, Hogan adjusted his political calculus. He made gestures of support for the president, like attending his inauguration and telling people to “give the new administration a chance,” while avoiding either endorsing or rejecting Trump’s agenda.