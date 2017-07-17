Game of Thrones’s New Hard-Edged Morality

One quibble: When Dany gets to Dragonstone, she just waltzes right into the freaking castle. The door is unlocked and not a single person is there to ask for ID or to send a raven. Dragonstone was abandoned by Stannis Baratheon when he went off to die (maybe) in a cold field. The island always felt like a slight to Stannis, since Robert Baratheon bequeathed it to him only after giving his younger brother, Renly, Storm’s End, the ancestral Baratheon castle. But did Stannis hate the place so much that he didn’t even leave a single soldier there? Some peasant to just make sure the doors are locked? Why aren’t there squatters? Why is there a whole castle up for grabs for a dragon queen invader to take?

Sarah Jones: The guiding rule of Game of Thrones appears to be that most of the characters are dumb. Is this a deliberate choice? Who knows! But the emptiness of Dragonstone did not particularly surprise me. Of course it’s empty! Of course Stannis left no one there to guard it; convincing yourself that you’re a messiah isn’t conducive to making common-sense decisions. Of course Cersei sent no one to guard it; she’s always been better at talking than at thinking. Regardless: Dragonstone is now Dany’s. This means that she not only has dragons, she also has dragonglass, and that means, eventually, that Cersei and Jon Snow are going to have to either take it from her, or make an alliance in the name of collective good.

And then there’s Sansa. I’ve always been fond of Sansa. Sansa-hate seems based on the fact that she was, until recently, an average teenage girl who found herself in an unexpected and impossible situation. Sansa may not be particularly bright, but again, who on this show is? Even Tyrion has made stupid, stupid decisions. In last night’s episode we got a sharp-tongued, impatient Sansa, who sees right through Littlefinger and makes difficult but necessary points to Jon about avoiding the mistakes of her father Ned and her brother Robb. But her arc going forward isn’t clear. There’s no clear role for her to inhabit once Jon and Cersei and Dany remake the world order. Further: it’s not clear if Sansa herself has designs on a specific role. She should probably figure that out soon; Westeros isn’t kind to indecisive people. I’m Team Sansa, but she needs to get her act together and fast.

Ryu Spaeth: My prediction is that Sansa’s newfound admiration for Cersei, combined with Arya’s turn as an assassin, are going to form one of the main thematic threads as the series reaches its denouement, which is that they’ve all been so traumatized, and have become so disillusioned with integrity and honor and every other noble principle that simply quickens the path to the grave, that the show will end with no more good guys at all.

Ed Sheeran is definitely not a good guy. It helps that he is a Lannister soldier, because he quickly became the character I most want to see die, occupying the void filled by the High Sparrow.