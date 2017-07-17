Game of Thrones’s New Hard-Edged Morality

Alex Shephard: This was a table-setting episode if there ever was one, as well as an attempt to quickly dispatch with as many loose threads as possible. Jaime is going to Highgarden, which is probably not good news for the Queen of Thorns. Euron Greyjoy is going to Dragonstone to fetch a prize for Cersei, which is probably not good news for Yara Greyjoy, the Sand Snakes, and/or Tyrion. No show has excelled at creating so many blissfully odd couples as Game of Thrones, and it seems like we’re getting a few: the Wildlings and the Brotherhood without Banners are about to link up, as are Sam Tarly and Jorah Mormont. And now that Sam has discovered the mountain of dragonglass buried beneath Dragonstone, what else does he have to do in the Citadel except heal Jorah?

Clio Chang: Daenerys’s return to Westeros was one of those moments that only a long-ass show like Game of Thrones can deliver. We’ve all been waiting for this to happen for the last six years, which we are gently reminded of in the “previously on Game of Thrones” flashback to skinny Ed Sheeran (Viserys). The scene may not have been as satisfying as Arya getting revenge on all the Freys, but it was a nice gesture to the epic nature of the series. Get ready all you sons of Westeros: The dragon queen has finally landed.

One quibble: When Dany gets to Dragonstone, she just waltzes right into the freaking castle. The door is unlocked and not a single person is there to ask for ID or to send a raven. Dragonstone was abandoned by Stannis Baratheon when he went off to die (maybe) in a cold field. The island always felt like a slight to Stannis, since Robert Baratheon bequeathed it to him only after giving his younger brother, Renly, Storm’s End, the ancestral Baratheon castle. But did Stannis hate the place so much that he didn’t even leave a single soldier there? Some peasant to just make sure the doors are locked? Why aren’t there squatters? Why is there a whole castle up for grabs for a dragon queen invader to take?