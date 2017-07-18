Trumpcare returns to undead zombie state.

There are now four Republican senators who will not support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health care bill in its current, already-modified form. Most observers had been looking to vulnerable Republicans (like Nevada’s Dean Heller) or senators from states with large Affordable Care Act beneficiary population (like Ohio’s Rob Portman or West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito) to put a stake through the heart of the latest incarnation of Trumpcare. In the end, the conservative duo of Kansas’ Jerry Moran and Utah’s Mike Lee issued coinciding statements announcing their intent to oppose moving forward with the bill.

As long as Republicans control Congress and the White House, Obamacare’s insurance expansion and coverage guarantee will be under constant, dire threat, but it has never looked so much like these achievements will survive—vulnerable mostly to intentional mismanagement and administrative sabotage. At the end of the day, McConnell is simply more constrained than his counterpart, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and seems to lack the legislative berth he needs to send a bill to the White House.

McConnell is a savvier and more seasoned legislative tactician than Ryan, but Ryan had two advantages over his Senate counterpart. Ryan enjoyed a nearly two-dozen vote margin for error where McConnell had to assuage 50 of his 52 members. Perhaps more important, Ryan could idly promise his members that the House bill had to pass to keep the process moving—that the Senate would refine it, improve it, build upon it, but the House’s explicit position would never become law.