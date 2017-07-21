In the book of laws he compiled toward the end of the ninth century, King Alfred outlawed wiccan among the people of England, on pain of death. From its first appearance in English, the word “witch” has referred to a person not merely magical but actively abhorred by state power.

This ancient word has lately bubbled up from the mud of time into American culture. “Witch” now resonates among two sharply different sets of people: Young, often queer women, who see the witch as an appealingly transgressive and charismatic archetype, and President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly described his critics as the perpetrators of a “witch hunt.”

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

There is a fun surface element to the witch-discourse: gifs of The Craft; jokes playing off the difference between the two chief witch stereotypes, oversexed teen and withered crone; ten thousand funny Tumblr usernames; an excuse to re-watch Buffy. Numerous trend pieces have taken notice of Instagram players like The Hoodwitch and podcasts like Witch, Please. Cultural critics have even labeled millennials’ interest in casting spells and other witchish activities “mysticore.”

This interest in witches and the occult is approximately half about humor—the counterintuitive, absurd humor of the internet—and half about a fascination with the power that spells, covens, and astrology offer. Mallory Ortberg’s roundup of women murdering men in art history expresses this combination well. Look at the Instagram tag #witchvibes and you will see fashion, makeup, and sorcery, as well as women paying each other compliments. The internet sends up the violent history of the word “witch,” while exploiting its capacity for fostering feminist communities.