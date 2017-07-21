Trump’s insistence that he is the victim of a “witch hunt” is thus a strangely symmetrical reclamation of a term that has for decades been strongly associated with fear of and hatred for Russia. But that was the old Russia, the Soviet threat; this is the new Russia, and there’s something impressively artful about the way Trump has directly inverted the old language.

By using the term “witch hunt” in the third rather than the second sense—in which he as an individual is the target, rather than as part of a group—Trump implies that he is a special and individual martyr, like the misunderstood witch on the outskirts of town. By presenting himself as brave enough to join the Russians on the correct side of history, he atomizes himself, away from his party. As in Alfred’s time, Trump’s use of the phrase suggests that the witch is a sheep apart from the political flock, intellectually and spiritually. It is also reminiscent of the dictator’s penchant for martyrdom, recalling complaints from men like Pinochet or Putin that their regimes are unfairly maligned in the free Western press (pace fake news).

What should we make of these two witches, staring at one another in the mirror? On the one side, we have the young woman. Her natal chart is fully indexed; she can read tarot. She knows that Planned Parenthood guards her liberty. Her interest in witchhood is bound up with her political conscience, gender identity, and sense of humor. On the other, the President of the United States. His witchhood is, by contrast, a simple claim: that enemies hunt him for no good reason.