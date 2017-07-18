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The Republicans’ Obamacare ‘Waterloo’ Moment Has Arrived

Sam Stein returns to discuss the death of Trumpcare and whether its failure will motivate Republicans to confront the president on other issues.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumpcare is dead! At least for now. Senate Republicans lack sufficient support to repeal and replace Obamacare, or do anything to the health care system on a purely partisan basis.

So what happens next? Will Republicans sabotage Obamacare for revenge? Will they feel compelled to stabilize the health care system? And will congressional Republicans’ passivity toward Trump change now that their legislative agenda is in freefall?

Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein joined us in studio to discuss these questions.

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Primary Concerns, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Obamacare, Trumpcare, Health Care, Affordable Care Act, ACA, Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Politics