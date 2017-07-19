The Sex and the City of the Trump Era?

While Sex and the City may have been ahead of its time, it was still certainly of it. As Caryn James wrote in The New York Times, “The heroine cultivates an anti-romantic pose that suits Manhattan in the 90’s, with its post-politically correct attitudes.” There are aspects of the show that naturally feel out of date, from the fetishization of Donald Trump (a string of words I never thought I would write), to the fact that the main characters seemingly have not a single financial worry and live in a predominantly white and heterosexual world.

Which may be why the quest to find the new Sex and the City—an updated show that can push the boundaries of televised feminism in our time—is so enduring. Is it bad dog-owner Lena Dunham’s Girls? Was it actually Gossip Girl and we missed it? Is Broad City the “millennials’ answer” to Sex and the City? Is the new Sex and the City a reboot of the old Sex and the City? Twenty years have passed since that pilot episode and Manhattan—along with the rest of the world—has changed, very much starting with the transformation of Donald Trump from desirable rich person to pariah president.

The world has changed, very much starting with the transformation of Donald Trump from desirable rich person to pariah president.

This month, Freeform (the “not your mom’s ABC Family” rebranding of ABC Family) premiered The Bold Type, which seemingly has all the ingredients to be a Sex and the City 2.0 contender. The plot centers around three female friends in their mid-20s who live in Manhattan and work at a women’s magazine called Scarlet, which invokes both Cosmopolitan in its sex coverage (Cosmo editor Joanna Coles is an executive producer of the show) and Teen Vogue in its desire to bring politics to millennials. The show’s creator, Sarah Watson, has openly acknowledged the influence, saying, “The reason a show like this gets to exist is because of Sex and the City.”