The Sex and the City of the Trump Era?

Near the end of the pilot episode of Sex and the City, which aired in the summer of 1998, Samantha sees Mr. Big at a restaurant and leans over to tell Carrie, “You see that guy? He’s the next Donald Trump, except he’s younger and much better looking.”

When Sex and the City debuted, it was lauded as a groundbreaking show that featured four single, complex women who (gasp!) had sex and enjoyed it. Unapologetically feminine, the show was threatening enough that at least one male reviewer wrote of Sarah Jessica Parker, “It took some sort of perverse talent to make her unattractive, although the producers were clever enough to insert a shot of her in a wet clinging top during the opening credits.”

While Sex and the City may have been ahead of its time, it was still certainly of it. As Caryn James wrote in The New York Times, “The heroine cultivates an anti-romantic pose that suits Manhattan in the 90’s, with its post-politically correct attitudes.” There are aspects of the show that naturally feel out of date, from the fetishization of Donald Trump (a string of words I never thought I would write), to the fact that the main characters seemingly have not a single financial worry and live in a predominantly white and heterosexual world.

Which may be why the quest to find the new Sex and the City—an updated show that can push the boundaries of televised feminism in our time—is so enduring. Is it bad dog-owner Lena Dunham’s Girls? Was it actually Gossip Girl and we missed it? Is Broad City the “millennials’ answer” to Sex and the City? Is the new Sex and the City a reboot of the old Sex and the City? Twenty years have passed since that pilot episode and Manhattan—along with the rest of the world—has changed, very much starting with the transformation of Donald Trump from desirable rich person to pariah president.