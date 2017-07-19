Even conservatives deplore Jeff Sessions’s civil forfeiture directive.

In 31 states, police only need to suspect a 50 percent probability that an asset is “connected to a crime” for a forfeiture to take place; in Massachusetts, the level of evidence required to permanently seize private property is only “probable cause.” Considering that police only need “probable cause” to make arrests, a simple arrest in Massachusetts could be grounds for police to auction off the belongings of an innocent person. This presents an obvious conflict of interest for cash-strapped police departments, and horror stories abound of families being stripped of their homes simply for being suspects in a crime.

Perhaps most damningly for Sessions, however, civil forfeiture also represents a fundamental rejection of conservative ideological pillars such as small government and the just protection of private property.

In fact, in an unlikely display of cross-partisan solidarity, many of America’s staunchest conservative voices have gone on the record to criticize Sessions’s stance on civil forfeiture. George Will penned a fiery column against the practice for National Review late last year, while Mike Lee—who has been named in studies as the most conservative member of the Senate—has blasted civil forfeiture as a process where “due process is often ignored.” Sessions’s latest policy directive is thus another reminder that Trumpism is a threat not only to progressivism, but also to certain old-fashioned conservative values that were once thought to hold sway over the GOP.