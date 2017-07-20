The New “Hot Shakespeare” Show Is ... Good?

Why take offense, that this dull brain

Doth foolishly wish to entertain?

I make no claim to fame. Hold none in disdain.

Why does thou fear this rustic swain?

It’s drivel, but the crowd goes wild. He hits his stride. “Thy wit is so stale, only worms would eat it!” The scene is more like the walk-off in Zoolander than a rap battle. But Will wins the day.

Will makes a story out of Shakespeare’s youth, coming down hard on the theory that he was Catholic and wasn’t keen on his wife Anne. It’s almost anti-historical in its anachronisms, throwing bright lights over party scenes and dressing its extras in neon outfits. Despite its rap battle motif, the soundtrack is punk-heavy, making the most of the cultural associations of London. The hair and makeup is more like a beauty school’s interpretation of punk, however, with lots of Adam Ant–style facial stripes.



Though the show is ridiculous and shares no themes whatsoever with the works of William Shakespeare, it is made warm and wonderful by a series of great casting choices. Jamie Campbell Bower plays Christopher Marlowe in a turn almost indistinguishable from Jonathan Rhys Meyers in Gormenghast, which is a good thing. Trainspotting’s Ewen Bremner plays a Catholic-hunter, while Star Trek’s Colm Meaney treads the boards. The only choice bit of casting for women, however, comes with Jasmin Savoy Brown as the “dark lady” of Shakespeare’s poems.



According to Will’s mates from the theater, “You must live fast, die young, and leave a pox-ridden corpse.”

TNT has also dug out some great characters from Renaissance England. In episode three, Shakespeare and Co. go to a super-decadent party lit by blue lights and soundtracked by electronic music. (“Let’s get shitfaced,” Shakespeare’s girlfriend Alice announces.) But there’s a secret party in the back, where John Dee and Francis Bacon and Sir Walter Raleigh supposedly lurk. Shakespeare asks Raleigh about America, and he calls it, “A brave new world, that has such things in it.” He delivers the line slowly and clearly, so that you can tell it’s from The Tempest. Ten seconds later, we have another garbling, as Marlowe bemoans the “fault” that “lies in [his] astrology.”