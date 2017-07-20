The New “Hot Shakespeare” Show Is ... Good?

According to Will’s mates from the theater, “You must live fast, die young, and leave a pox-ridden corpse.”

TNT has also dug out some great characters from Renaissance England. In episode three, Shakespeare and Co. go to a super-decadent party lit by blue lights and soundtracked by electronic music. (“Let’s get shitfaced,” Shakespeare’s girlfriend Alice announces.) But there’s a secret party in the back, where John Dee and Francis Bacon and Sir Walter Raleigh supposedly lurk. Shakespeare asks Raleigh about America, and he calls it, “A brave new world, that has such things in it.” He delivers the line slowly and clearly, so that you can tell it’s from The Tempest. Ten seconds later, we have another garbling, as Marlowe bemoans the “fault” that “lies in [his] astrology.”

Some of the jokes are excellent. At one stage Alice comes over to Will, who is up late working on a play. Are you working on your prequel? She asks. Because she’s been thinking, and she’s got a title: “Henry VI Part 1: Rise of the Dauphin Menace.” I laughed hard, and not for the last time. Will repeatedly gets called “Shakedick.” The actor Richard Burbage seduces a girl with Sonnet 29, which he claims to have written. Raising one eyebrow, he suggests, “Shall we both get … bootless?”

Courtesy of TNT

In the show’s sweetest moments, shards of Shakespearean language are thrown in to teach the audience a little something about stage history. “Bedazzle is not a word,” insists one actor. Shakespeare objects: He has coined something that makes sense, and he will not have petty convention ruin it. “You can’t just make up words!” the actor responds. Will, riled up, yells: “Someone must!” He’s not wrong.

