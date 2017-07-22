Welcome to the New Trumpism

“The administration has already left a huge mark on the lives of nonwhites in America—particularly immigrants, and particularly unauthorized immigrants,” she wrote. “It’s quietly, without pronouncements or hiring surges, ratcheted up the risk that immigrants will be apprehended and deported.... By creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in immigrant communities, the Trump administration has embraced the extreme discretion it has in enforcing these laws. It still has the potential to wreak lasting damage on nonwhite American communities—to unsew them from public life.”



It’s not surprising that immigration is the main issue where Trump is keeping his promises. He rode to power on a white nationalist campaign that demonized immigrants, particularly Muslim-Americans and Mexican-Americans, and promised a return to the older racial hierarchy that was unsettled by the election of Barack Obama. Hence Trump’s birtherism, his “law and order” rhetoric, and defense of the police against criticism from groups like Black Lives Matter. While Trump also ran on economic themes, ethnonationalism was the emotional heart of his political identity, and remains so today.

While ethnonationalism is one pillar of Rump Trumpism, the other is filling the courts with conservatives. Both are policies that please the hard-right base of the Republican Party, keeping it fiercely obedient to Trump. It’s hardly an accident that Trump’s poll numbers, while dismal, have been fairly consistent for the last six months, wavering between 36 percent and the low 40s. So far, Trump seems to have a solid floor of Republican partisans who will stick with him, even as he loses the rest of the country. And as long as Trump has these hard-core supporters, the Republican Congress will turn a blind eye to his every transgression against democratic norms.



But the Republican right has also stuck with Trump because he’s given them victories in areas they care about, ethnonationalism and the courts. On the ethnonationalist front, Trump has gone above and beyond anything the most ardent supporter of white nationalist could have hoped for, bringing into the White House the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and adviser Steve Bannon. As Jonathan Chait wrote in New York magazine in April, “Where he has defined Trumpism most clearly is in his sharply distinguished theory of race. Race is the unifying idea Trump has used to recast not only his party’s place within the country but his country’s place in the world. It is where his administration has been most passionate—and also most effective.” The White House is similarly committed to remaking the courts, with Justice Neil Gorsuch filling the late Antonin Scalia’s seat and the president primed to fill the lower courts with reliable conservatives. Asked by a journalist about the lack of accomplishments in Trump’s first six months, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded, “Well, we have a new Supreme Court justice.” Many on the right no doubt agree.

Many pundits have been puzzled at the way McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan have indulged Trump’s many norm violations: his outlandish tweets (including those attacking federal judges), his nepotistic employment of his daughter and son-in-law, his conflicts of interest, his refusal to divest himself of his businesses while president, his firing of FBI director James Comey, his threats against special counsel Robert Mueller, and his reported discussions of pardoning himself and his cronies, among many other acts that defile the office of the presidency. Ryan, McConnell, and most other Republican officeholders have responded to these norm violations with a shrug. America faces a constitutional crisis as a result.