Trump’s Secret Diplomatic Tool: His Granddaughter

Ivanka and Arabella’s outreach to China is a rare deployment of soft power from the Trump administration, which by all accounts has presided over an unprecedented hollowing-out of the State Department. The beautifully-spoken Arabella cushions the words and actions of her grandfather, who was a belligerent China hawk on the campaign trail, telling supporters that “we can’t continue to allow China to rape our country.” As unlikely as it sounds, Ivanka and Arabella Trump have become useful ambassadors for the Trump administration, signaling that the fiery populist rhetoric Trump uses for the anti-trade, anti-immigrant white working class is a show, masking the bridge that connects America’s globalist plutocrats with the Chinese regime.

After all, there is no child-rearing practice that more ostentatiously screams cosmopolitan upper class than having your kid learn Mandarin. The language has developed a cachet among the business elite in the United States, in response to China’s rise as an economic superpower. The practice has engendered numerous stories of terrible rich Americans forcing Mandarin on their children, often through the hiring of Chinese immigrants as nannies.

For example, Jim Rogers, a wealthy international investor, told New York magazine that he wanted to know whether the nanny he was hiring spoke “gutter Mandarin or a queen’s Mandarin” to ensure that his daughter didn’t grow up to “suddenly start talking like a tramp at age 9.” He considered it a good investment because “even if my little girl weren’t very smart, she’s always going to get a job because she’ll be totally fluent in Chinese.”

Then there is Ying-Shu Hsu, the Chinese woman who was hired by Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng—one of Ivanka’s closest friends—to teach their daughters Mandarin. Hsu did a tell-all with Gawker in 2012, detailing the numerous exploitative labor practices and verbal abuse she experienced at the hand of Deng.

And, naturally, Arabella Trump herself has a Chinese nanny, XiXi, the person who originally taught her how to speak Mandarin. XiXi exists almost wholly behind the scenes, her existence first revealed by Ivanka in a 2012 interview. In the entirety of Women Who Work, Ivanka’s Lean In-inspired book about how (ultra-wealthy) women can have it all, the word “nanny” is only mentioned once and XiXi is not referred to by name at all until the acknowledgements, where Ivanka writes, “Liza and Xixi, who are helping me raise my own children, thank you for being a part of our extended family and enabling me to do what I do.” XiXi has also been scrubbed from Ivanka’s lauded Instagram account, making it seem like Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and their three children have cultivated a perfect life without any help from the very people who form a giant underclass of transnational labor in our globalized economy.