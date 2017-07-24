Trump’s Secret Diplomatic Tool: His Granddaughter

And, naturally, Arabella Trump herself has a Chinese nanny, XiXi, the person who originally taught her how to speak Mandarin. XiXi exists almost wholly behind the scenes, her existence first revealed by Ivanka in a 2012 interview. In the entirety of Women Who Work, Ivanka’s Lean In-inspired book about how (ultra-wealthy) women can have it all, the word “nanny” is only mentioned once and XiXi is not referred to by name at all until the acknowledgements, where Ivanka writes, “Liza and Xixi, who are helping me raise my own children, thank you for being a part of our extended family and enabling me to do what I do.” XiXi has also been scrubbed from Ivanka’s lauded Instagram account, making it seem like Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and their three children have cultivated a perfect life without any help from the very people who form a giant underclass of transnational labor in our globalized economy.

For all we know XiXi is getting remunerated beyond her wildest dreams and isn’t being shoved into a closet every time Ivanka Instagrams her kids. But the invisibility of her labor extends beyond the Kushner household, part of an economic relationship between the two countries that Trump has publicly promised to upend in the name of protecting American workers. This hypocrisy is not even merely symbolic: While Trump has stoked anti-Chinese sentiment in the U.S., asserting that the Chinese are “stealing” our jobs, Ivanka has directly profited from the use of cheap Chinese labor—a factory that manufactures her brand’s clothing only paid employees as little as $62 for 60-hour work weeks.

The Trump administration has been notorious for speaking out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to foreign policy. The boss says one thing, while his apparatchiks say another. In the case of China, Trump is full of bluster, while his granddaughter sings a different tune.