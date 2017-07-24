Game of Thrones: Hungry Like the Wolf

Until now, that is. Last night’s “Stormborn” was a juggernaut of long-awaited plot developments, one after the other. Daenerys Targaryen, with the help of Tyrion Lannister, forms her battle plan to take the Iron Throne and sack Casterly Rock. Jon Snow, the King in the North, heads southward to attempt an alliance with Daenerys against the White Walkers. Arya Stark has an encounter with a direwolf that may be the estranged Nymeria. Greyworm and Missandei even have eunuch sex! It is all happening.

Alex Shephard: IT’S ALL HAPPENING. The craziest thing about last night’s episode was that, despite there being a ton of action, there was still a lot of scene-setting, suggesting that the next five episodes are going to be bonkers. Arya learns, via Westerosi Gossip King Hot Pie, that her family is not only alive but residing in Winterfell. She meets Chekhov’s Wolf Pack—you can’t introduce a wolf pack in episode two of season seven without it appearing at a pivotal moment later on to rip some faces off—in what was probably my favorite scene of the episode.

Game of Thrones is also still taking pieces off the board. No one was worse served by the show’s long, dull middle than the Greyjoys and the Martells/Sands. But it looks like we’re pretty much done with them, save Euron and poor, poor, cowardly Theon, who seems to be the only character in this show who is completely arc-less. The guy who jumps off a ship while his uncle has an axe to his sister’s throat—this is who Theon has been since the beginning. Last night was the first time I thought that he might never redeem himself.