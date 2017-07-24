Game of Thrones: Hungry Like the Wolf

Each Monday, Clio Chang, Sarah Jones, Alex Shephard, and Ryu Spaeth will discuss the newest episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, which is in its seventh and penultimate season. Join us as we chat about the latest plot developments, eunuch sex, and giant crossbows.

Ryu Spaeth: In the fantasy genre, there is normally a point when the hero begins to exist solely to fulfill the prophecy that has been made about her. The world has been painstakingly built, we know the characters inside and out, and the plot has reached its peak—all that is left is the downhill race to the end, where all the story’s various strands come together and the hero’s destiny is revealed. Though Game of Thrones debuted in book form some 20 years ago, before Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, we have never experienced this basic element, thanks to George R.R. Martin’s glacial writing pace.

Until now, that is. Last night’s “Stormborn” was a juggernaut of long-awaited plot developments, one after the other. Daenerys Targaryen, with the help of Tyrion Lannister, forms her battle plan to take the Iron Throne and sack Casterly Rock. Jon Snow, the King in the North, heads southward to attempt an alliance with Daenerys against the White Walkers. Arya Stark has an encounter with a direwolf that may be the estranged Nymeria. Greyworm and Missandei even have eunuch sex! It is all happening.

Alex Shephard: IT’S ALL HAPPENING. The craziest thing about last night’s episode was that, despite there being a ton of action, there was still a lot of scene-setting, suggesting that the next five episodes are going to be bonkers. Arya learns, via Westerosi Gossip King Hot Pie, that her family is not only alive but residing in Winterfell. She meets Chekhov’s Wolf Pack—you can’t introduce a wolf pack in episode two of season seven without it appearing at a pivotal moment later on to rip some faces off—in what was probably my favorite scene of the episode.