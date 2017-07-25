Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Ghosts

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s books are almost overwhelming in their capacious embrace of a war that was so very, very big.

It would be gauche and inappropriate to compare Nguyen’s patience to that of a sleeper agent, but the parallel practically draws itself. The Sympathizer is the caustic, hyper-verbal tale of a double agent embedded in California after the end of the war, sending information back to Vietnam about the activities of the men who are both his friends and enemies.

Living a doubled kind of intellectual life is also reflected in the way he wrote these three books. “That was a minimum of twelve years of work,” Nguyen said of The Sympathizer, “and I was working on the short stories and Nothing Ever Dies at the same time.” Writing the short stories was a struggle, he said—“a pain in the ass.” But when he came to The Sympathizer, “as a writer I broke through. I was able to achieve a technical level that I didn’t know I could reach. But also psychologically I broke through, in the sense that I just decided: I don’t give a fuck anymore.” On the other side of all those years of rigor, the voice came singing out.

In the war of memory, the commemoration and consecration of the dead is one battleground. But there is a being that demands consolation, too: the ghost. In the very first story of The Refugees, a sister opens the door to see her dead brother standing there. He’s dripping with water. “Even though it was not raining, he was water-soaked. I could smell the sea on him, and worse, I could smell the boat, rancid with human sweat and excreta.” The boat was their means of escape. The brother died defending our narrator from rape.

THE SYMPATHIZER by Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press, 384 pp., $16.00

The ghost is an apt figure for the war that is fought a second time. It is a metonym for the memory of a living person, as well as the vocalizing embodiment of death itself. The ghost is a kind of walking death-in-life principle. “I don’t think I have ever seen a ghost,” Nguyen told me. “But I do know people who have.” He believes in them “as a figurative sign of haunting, given everything that [he] experienced growing up in the Vietnamese refugee community.” Back in Vietnam, Nguyen explained, “I had an adopted sister that we left behind.” He only knew her by a black and white picture that belonged to his parents. “So I grew up literally knowing there was a missing person in the family, and not really understanding why. That is a kind of a haunting.”

The ghosts of The Sympathizer are much more vengeful and unpleasant than the ghosts that haunt The Refugees. Nguyen says the short stories represent a “compensatory” act of creation, a “gesture of humanization that has its uses aesthetically and politically.” Its ghosts are tender beings. By contrast, the ghosts of The Sympathizer “are not there to compensate or to assure, or assuage people’s feelings. They’re there for revenge.”