The Central Contradiction of the Democrats’ “Better Deal”

What they don’t mention, however, is the impact a lack of competition has also had on job creation and wages. If huge, consolidated corporations don’t have to fight each other for workers, they don’t have an incentive to increase compensation to attract them. Researchers have found this to be the case: American industries that have seen the biggest increases in concentration have also seen the biggest declines in workers’ share of the spoils. Today, instead of putting their profits toward hiring more full-time employees or increasing the pay of existing ones, their money is increasingly going to payouts for shareholders.

Leaving out that aspect of the issue is partly why, when it comes to jobs and pay, the Democrats’ new ideas go off the rails. When news of the agenda leaked late last week, the slogan for the whole package was “Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.” Echoes of Papa John’s aside, the prioritizing of skills as the key to unlocking opportunity stands in opposition to how Democrats are describing the economy.

In Monday’s document, “better skills” was dropped in favor of “Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future.” Yet the idea that Americans need to level up to get ahead hasn’t been scratched out. Schumer promised that Democrats are “going to provide workers with the tools they need for the 21st-century economy,” which implies that workers are struggling because they don’t have the right tools. “It’s far too common that Americans who are eager to work hard and earn a good living are left behind because they don’t have the skills needed to compete in a changing economy,” the Democrats’ document states, arguing that a “decline in skills development has resulted in job insecurity for workers and a lack of qualified labor for American businesses.”