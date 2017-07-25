The Central Contradiction of the Democrats’ “Better Deal”

Leaving out that aspect of the issue is partly why, when it comes to jobs and pay, the Democrats’ new ideas go off the rails. When news of the agenda leaked late last week, the slogan for the whole package was “Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.” Echoes of Papa John’s aside, the prioritizing of skills as the key to unlocking opportunity stands in opposition to how Democrats are describing the economy.

In Monday’s document, “better skills” was dropped in favor of “Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future.” Yet the idea that Americans need to level up to get ahead hasn’t been scratched out. Schumer promised that Democrats are “going to provide workers with the tools they need for the 21st-century economy,” which implies that workers are struggling because they don’t have the right tools. “It’s far too common that Americans who are eager to work hard and earn a good living are left behind because they don’t have the skills needed to compete in a changing economy,” the Democrats’ document states, arguing that a “decline in skills development has resulted in job insecurity for workers and a lack of qualified labor for American businesses.”

Democrats put much of the onus on workers themselves, not on the system that isn’t working in their favor.

To address this, Democrats are calling for a doubling of federal spending on apprenticeship programs and a new tax credit for employers to train and then hire workers at a good wage. They are also encouraging businesses to partner with high schools and community colleges to improve recent graduates’ access to employer networks.

Thus Democrats put much of the onus on workers themselves, not on the system that isn’t working in their favor. If the whole game is rigged, as Schumer says it is, why should Americans get better at swinging the bat or kicking the ball? Corporations will still ensure that the final score is skewed in their favor: lower pay for workers and a bigger slice of profits for shareholders. Not to mention that there is limited, if any, evidence that the reason companies aren’t hiring more workers is because there aren’t enough people with the necessary skills.

Americans know that they need to keep improving their own skills to keep up with their jobs. But they don’t want the government to prioritize helping them with it. Perhaps it’s because they realize it’s not an answer to the systemic issues they face. Government should be focused on creating an equitable system so everyone has a real chance.

In a different section, the Democrats’ agenda makes a bold promise to create 15 million good paying jobs through an infrastructure program, as well as to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour so that people are paid better in the work they already have. Cracking down on bosses who have grabbed so much economic power that they don’t have to raise wages or create jobs, and then pledging to increase jobs and wages directly, go a long way toward directly addressing the economic pain Americans have been feeling for decades. It’s too bad Democrats had to muddy this message with concern trolling about a lack of skills.