No, Trump can’t use Congress’ recess to squash the Russia scandal—unless Democrats let him.

If my inbox and Twitter mentions are any indication, liberals are alarmed that President Donald Trump might fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions (or force him to resign) and then, once Congress goes on recess for the summer, appoint an interim attorney general who will fire special counsel Robert Mueller or sabotage his investigation.

Never say never with Trump, of course, but it’s worth noting—for the benefit of cable talking heads and the general public alike—that Trump can’t just snap his fingers and make this happen. He may think he can, but he can’t.

The Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in National Labor Relations Board v. Noel Canning meaningfully circumscribed the recess appointment power, making it unconstitutional for a president to make such appointments unless the Senate adjourns for a formal recess.