Is Trump Ruining Book Sales?

“I was told that it just came out at a really bad time, but that that was true across the board,” says author Alana Massey. Back in 2015, her debut essay collection, All The Lives I Want, was sold for a solid six-figure deal to Grand Central Publishing, home to authors such as Melissa Broder, Candace Bushnell, and Nicholas Sparks. Massey’s book was released just ten days after Trump’s ban in early February, and though it received plenty of positive press, it came at a time when national attention was almost entirely focused on politics. Due to the political circumstances, Massey said, “I was sort of jokingly told that any books that weren’t political, dystopian, or both, weren’t really selling.” Trump’s Presidential win has sent a rippling effect through the book publishing world, affecting authors, booksellers, editors, agents, and publicists: In a world where reality has become stranger than fiction, actual books are no longer selling.

It’s not that the arts aren’t relevant in Trump’s America. In fact, eliminating material support for the arts has been a central tenant of his agenda. When Sopan Neb of The New York Times reported back in March that Trump proposed to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), this idea was met with a plea by PEN America to stop it. The petition received over 200,000 signatures, including from literary titans like Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie. Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation, said in an interview with CBS News, “We would lose funding. And for a non-profit ... that matters, you know?” It does matter: Between 1965 to 2008, the National Endowment for the Arts granted 128,000 grants that totaled five billion dollars. That’s chump change for a federal program, but in the arts, that kind of money goes a long way. In June, the NEA announced that they will support the arts in every state over the coming year. If that funding is taken away, the impact on American literature will be disastrous.

The Trump presidency has functioned as a kind of mass entertainment with which it is difficult to compete, with Senate hearings and official testimonies becoming must-see TV.

But while this news took center stage, the fact is that the literary world is already being hit hard by the Trump administration. Monika Woods, a literary agent at Curtis Brown LTD, said that amid the rapid news cycle from fall of 2016 to early 2017, “Fiction writers were booked on ‘Good Morning America’ and they had to be rebooked and rebooked and rebooked. Even New York Times bestselling authors with books out in Fall 2016 struggled.” Industry insiders noted that Jonathan Safran Foer’s Here I Am and James Gleick’s Time Travel: A History, for example, failed to meet sales expectations, even though both authors had their previous novels on the New York Times Bestsellers List. Sarah Bowlin, former editor at Henry Holt and current literary agent at Aevitas Creative Management, echoed Woods’s thoughts, saying, “When you have a news day of four different revelations, there’s less room in a cultural conversation to talk about a debut or bestselling author.” Granted, there were some established authors whose sales seemed impervious to the election: With Swing Time, Zadie Smith had her best first-week sales ever, with more than 9,000 copies flying off the shelves. Michael Chabon’s Moonglow, meanwhile, made the New York Times Bestsellers List for Hardcover Fiction, continuing his winning streak of sorts from his 2012 novel, Telegraph Avenue. Both Swing Time and Moonglow were released in November 2016. Some books even benefited from the timing. A spokesperson for HarperCollins said that because of the election period, Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance’s controversial memoir of Appalachia, sold over one million copies since being published last year. But for others, the news cycle has sucked the air out of the room. The disastrous and almost comically incompetent Trump presidency has both frightened the reading market away from popular books and functioned as a kind of mass entertainment with which it is difficult to compete, with Senate hearings and official testimonies becoming must-see TV.

There’s also a question of what kind of writing is relevant in this new era: Many books being released in the wake of the Trump election were written with a very different understanding of the world than the one we have now. Melissa Febos, whose memoir Abandon Me was released in February, wrote a startlingly intimate work about family, belonging, and emotional need, personal themes that can feel tangentially relevant to the broader public conversation post-November. “There was this assumption that Clinton was going to win and the spring would be the best time to publish a book because all the feminists would be feeling celebratory and buying books,” she said. “When Clinton didn’t win, it was a really awkward feeling. … The idea of promoting something in that atmosphere felt gross.” Like many others, the election has caused Febos to reconsider her priorities. “I had been working on a synopsis for a second essay collection about girlhood and coming of age as female in this country, and I told my agent that I need more time because I need to rethink it. I was writing it thinking we would be under a Clinton administration, and now it’s not.”