John McCain just proved he is the Senate’s biggest fraud.

McCain, that rascally maverick, flew into the upper chamber to vote on a motion to allow debate on his party’s health care nightmare, despite being diagnosed with brain cancer only a few days ago. He then had the gall to crown this reckless, horrible move—one that upends years of precedent in the Senate—with some Sorkin-esque pablum condemning the Senate for turning its back on the democratic process and calling for a return to regular order. And that is all it takes to impress some members of the political press:



Right now @SenJohnMcCain is our greatest American, speaking in selfless, patriotic, inspired tones from Senate floor. I hope Trump hears — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) July 25, 2017

"We are not the Pres's subordinates". Like him,loath him, @SenJohnMcCain's speech is brave,impressive- not just because of cancer diagnosis — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) July 25, 2017

If you're near a TV, watch McCain come to the Senate floor. Really touching. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 25, 2017

With the nation closely watching, this McCain speech is an incredible admonishment of McConnell. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) July 25, 2017

It is no admonishment at all. His vote, in fact, was a gesture of complicity. McCain has performed this gross two-step throughout his recent career, taking the high road in his rhetoric while going along with his party on whatever depraved route they take. He is not a maverick; he is a conventional Republican through and through. He criticizes Donald Trump but does nothing substantive to resist Trump’s agenda. He takes to the Senate floor to bemoan the death of bipartisanship and the failure of his beloved institutions, but sanctions a legislative process that willfully violated regular order at every possible turn and in the most flagrant way possible.

The Senate’s lack of order reflects a broader social breakdown. There will be no return to “regular order” for the Americans who will suffer and die if health insurance is taken away from them. “Regular order” is blown apart, and the sick irony, which McCain fails to grasp, is that he helped light the fuse.