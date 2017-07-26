Trump and Our Golden Age of Body Language “Experts”

CNN was hardly alone, as The New York Times, Daily Mail, Mic, Time, Independent and other outlets scrambled to find media-fluent body language experts to decode Trump’s behavior. They didn’t have to search very hard. With the rise of Trump—a socially awkward homebody forced to interact with polished world leaders—these experts have never been in greater demand, and they’re seizing the moment. Whitmore and Ulrich also appeared in the Times article. Another expert, Patti Wood, spoke to three of the outlets above.

According to Tonya Reiman, who was quoted by the Independent, there were only a handful of experts when she started in the field. “In 2006 there were probably five of us that were well known,” Reiman told me. “Now there’s probably fifty.” But Dr. Lillian Glass, who recently spoke with the Boston Globe about Trump’s long-awaited handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that if you’re looking for credible analysis, “There are a handful of us you can trust, the rest of us I wouldn’t deal with.”

An apparent boom in the body language industry raises questions about what, precisely, qualifies as expertise. After all, it’s not like you can get a Ph.D. in body language, though you can get one in “nonverbal communication” (or, more affordably, get trained through Reiman’s Body Language University, a free subscription section of her website). But all it takes to appear to be an expert is a professional-looking website or a robust social media presence. “Everybody’s got something to say whether they’re an expert or not,” said Ruth Sherman, a communications coach and author. “I don’t think most of them know what they’re talking about. I think they’re just thinking no one’s going to check.”