Why did The New York Times paint Trump as gay-friendly?

Donald Trump’s tweets promising that America will neither “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the military put him on the extreme right of his own party, with Republican senators like John McCain criticizing the policy shift. Trump’s move should also remind us that during the last election, he made a concerted attempt to portray himself as a more socially tolerant Republican—and many in the media took the bait.

On April 22, 2016, the Times ran an article by Maggie Haberman with the headline, “Donald Trump’s More Accepting Views on Gay Issues Set Him Apart in G.O.P.” The article all too credulously used stories of Trump’s personal tolerance as a window into his policy views: