Why are reporters calling a bill that would destroy health insurance markets and cause mass insurance loss “skinny repeal”?

The term “skinny repeal” is something Republicans came up with to describe a scaled-back health care bill, the main effect of which would be to eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s coverage requirement—the individual mandate.

It’s a fiendish rhetorical trick, because it accurately describes something meaningless—the literal size of the amendment—while creating intentional confusion about the effect the provision would have.

It is also now the default term that many people, including health care reporters, are using to describe a piece of legislation that, if enacted, would reduce insurance coverage by 15 million people and cause premiums to skyrocket.