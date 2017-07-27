Donald Trump just handed the religious right another gift.

Sam Brownback’s long competition with Paul LePage to be America’s most terrible governor is now at an end. Thanks to Trump, he’ll be our new ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom:

Gov. Sam Brownback's tenure in Kansas is ending early: Trump is making him Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 26, 2017

One theory suggests this is an attempt to put the deeply unpopular Brownback away, in a position where he would theoretically do less damage to the GOP. This is a relatively obscure position at State, and he will obviously not have the power there that he currently enjoys as the governor of Kansas.

But this isn’t a meaningless appointment, either. The ambassador-at-large heads State’s Office of International Religious Freedom. Religious freedom is an integral plank in a broader human rights platform, and the position is also responsible for conducting outreach to various American religious groups.

