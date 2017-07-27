Heads up, Reince, the Mooch wants a piece of you.

"Some brothers are like Cain & Abel. I don’t know if this is repairable or not. That will be up to the president."

During the call he said that he knew the identities of the senior leakers in the White House. He said that “150 years ago people would have been hung for these leaks,” which is not true. In what appeared to be another dig at Reince, he said, “Some people in the White House think it’s their job to save America from the president.”

Scaramucci has been rumored as a possible replacement for Priebus as chief of staff, and so it’s possible that Scaramucci sees this as a win-win. By calling into CNN, he’s showing his boss that he is loyal and that he won’t take (true) stories from the media lying down. At the same time he is signaling to Priebus that things are about to get very ugly for him—he might even be [sic] hung! He’s reading from the Trump playbook, in other words, doing to Priebus what Trump is doing to Jeff Sessions. But even by the standards of this incredibly chaotic and divisive White House, this is wild: The new communications director has all but declared war on the chief of staff.