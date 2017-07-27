Who Killed New York City?

The last sentiment becomes less true as the 20th century comes to an end and the city changes hands. “The Village changed,” Shopsin writes. “Some people think it’s better. You can lick the corners and cabinets of it without a worry. But that hadn’t happened yet. The fringe people still had a home.” As gentrification creeps onto Morton Street, the newcomers begin to complain about the neighborhoods they interject. Shopsin describes this with brutal brevity: “A block that once held enough for anyone’s existence was no longer open to anyone,” she writes. “The Store was pushed out and I was evicted from the building I grew up in.” Shopsin acknowledges the haywire, dangerous elements of downtown New York in the late 20th century, but insists, for all its incommodious aspects, on “the spirit, life, and community that the chaos and inefficiency bred.”



Moss’s Vanishing New York is a history of how “wholesome” and corporate America caulked over the dark cracks and corners that once distinguished New York’s spirit, life, and community from the rest of the country’s. The book is an effortful reference for how New York morphed from a syncretic collection of diasporas—both extra-national and of the identity and mind—into a bland sovereignty of the mega-rich. Moss often tries to sound curmudgeonly, but is clearly heart-struck and psychically reliant upon New York’s wild singularity, which he believes is stocked by small businesses like Shopsin’s family’s. His love and devotion to New York and its people is clear both from the book and from his dutiful work on a blog of the same name, where since 2007 he has painstakingly archived a once-familiar New York as it’s flensed one small business at a time.

The book is an effortful reference for how New York morphed from a syncretic collection of diasporas into a bland sovereignty of the mega-rich.

In the book, Moss cites the work of hundreds of writers, artists, historians, and other neighbors to demonstrate how 20th-century New York buckled under mercenary policies and institutions designed to benefit the rich. The 21st-century city became punitive, extraditing, and sometimes carceral toward the poor, nonwhite, and queer—and, now, to the middle class, like citizens with independent businesses of interest to real-estate vultures, or those living in subsidized residences, or in black areas. “Working-class and lower-income black, brown, and immigrant people [are] exiled to the suburbs as more affluent whites take the cities … the colorized suburb now receives the brutal treatment the inner city once did—neglect, predatory lending, and militarized policing that too often ends in the murder of black people.” New York’s role has flipped with suburbia’s: it is now closed to those without means.

Moss faults neoliberal avarice, which has been beckoned to New York’s neighborhoods by the siren call of (usually white) artists and the gentrification that follows them. But he emphasizes that the eradication of New York as it once was is the fault of the gormless politicians who failed to protect its less-wealthy residents, neighborhoods, and businesses—and in fact acted against their interests whenever that translated into more money. Neoliberalism thrives on uncertainty—and “New York’s fiscal crisis provided the perfect opportunity to introduce [a] free-market fundamentalist shock treatment.” Class alienation and division accelerated in the 1970s under Mayor Ed Koch, who manipulated redlining and other forms of discrimination embedded in the city’s sociopolitical structure to rearrange where people, and their money, lived in New York. Moss quotes him at a cocktail party, saying, “We’re not catering to the poor anymore. There are four other boroughs they can live in. They don’t have to live in Manhattan.”

The increasingly white and rich city was made exponentially more so by Rudy Giuliani, the rat king of broken-windows policing that criminalized so much street life; a mayor who once used riot police to evict homesteaders from the East Village buildings they legally occupied in order to demolish and sell the properties. The city became untethered from its people and their homes, free-falling skyward in the luxury developments coaxed up by the global-finance billionaire Mayor Mike Bloomberg from 2001 until 2014. Glassy new buildings grayed the city’s appearance, affordability, and feeling. (How Mayor Bloomberg’s takeover was abetted by the September 11 attacks is addressed in one of the book’s most wrenching chapters.) Moss’s factual, point-by-point analysis of New York’s perdition is based in context: Like the city, each event, person, and place exists in relation to what stands before, after, and beside it. The result is a remarkable atlas charting where New York has gone, and why.