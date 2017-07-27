Who Killed New York City?

VANISHING NEW YORK: HOW A GREAT CITY LOST ITS SOUL By Jeremiah Moss Dey Street Books, 480 pp., $29

Shopsin’s personal bedrock is her 1970s and ’80s upbringing on Greenwich Village’s Morton Street, where she and a clutch of siblings helped run what they all call “The Store,” the first location of Shopsin’s, her family’s diner. The diner showcased her family’s particular habits: The menu had more than 900 items and a sign above the counter read ALL OUR COOKS WEAR CONDOMS. As far as Shopsin is concerned, it was a wonderful place to grow up. “None of us saw working at The Store as a chore,” she writes, and this is largely because of its regulars. New York is the container for the author’s familial and neighborly love—form-imposing like a pie tin. Her world recalls how Jack Kerouac described New York: “New York gets god-awful cold in the winter but there’s a feeling of wacky comradeship somewhere in some streets.” As Shopsin puts it: “‘The nutrients of New York City are in the fringe people.’ I was brought up to believe this.”

Shopsin’s New York is necessarily colloidal with others’, and the people who surround her come to represent the city itself. Willy, a local superintendent and central figure in Shopsin’s life and this book, has an elegantly crass way of talking and a charisma that organized their block; there’s the local who wore a daily uniform of “lots of denim and fur … part of his outfit was a shower cap”; there’s “Beatnik Bob from next door,” who is questioned by the paper on the arrest of a neighbor discovered to be a Russian spy. About whether this came as a surprise, Beatnik Bob says, “Everyone knew that. No one cared. … This is the Village. There’s commies, there’s queers, there’s blacks, we don’t judge.”

The last sentiment becomes less true as the 20th century comes to an end and the city changes hands. “The Village changed,” Shopsin writes. “Some people think it’s better. You can lick the corners and cabinets of it without a worry. But that hadn’t happened yet. The fringe people still had a home.” As gentrification creeps onto Morton Street, the newcomers begin to complain about the neighborhoods they interject. Shopsin describes this with brutal brevity: “A block that once held enough for anyone’s existence was no longer open to anyone,” she writes. “The Store was pushed out and I was evicted from the building I grew up in.” Shopsin acknowledges the haywire, dangerous elements of downtown New York in the late 20th century, but insists, for all its incommodious aspects, on “the spirit, life, and community that the chaos and inefficiency bred.”

