House Republicans are about to slash money for job creation in Appalachia.

ARC funding is just a front in a broader Republican war on the poor: If the GOP successfully repeals Obamacare, many individuals will once again rely on employer benefits for health care. That’s a problem for people who live in areas with high unemployment, and it may eventually be a problem for the GOP.

Appalachians aren’t strangers to class warfare, and the Appalachian left shows signs of life. There are now two active chapters of Democratic Socialists of America in West Virginia, with a third organizing committee based in Huntington; a Bernie Sanders–inspired candidate has launched a longshot bid to unseat Joe Manchin. In the highlands of North Carolina, progressive Matt Coffay has challenged Representative Mark Meadows. The left still has a long way to go in Appalachia. But if the GOP keeps slashing the social programs Appalachians have come to value, it gives the left major advantages in the battles to come.