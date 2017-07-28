Trump’s Assault on Jeff Sessions Is a Golden Opportunity for Democrats

President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign of abuse against his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, is making liberals extremely nervous. Liberals, of course, despise Sessions, who’s a Trumpist in his blood and has used his control of the Justice Department to ruthless effect against immigrants and other minority communities. But the fear is that Trump will force Sessions out as a prelude to terminating the Justice Department’s special counsel investigation of the Russian government’s interference in the last election, preventing the country from ever getting to the bottom of whether the Trump campaign was part of the conspiracy.

I think these concerns are largely overblown, and not least because few people are less worthy of sympathy or support from liberal-minded people than Sessions.

That’s not to say there’s nothing to be alarmed about. To the contrary, the worst-case scenario is unimaginably bad. If Trump were to get his way, Sessions would resign under duress, Trump would (one way or another) seat a new attorney general who would refuse to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, before ultimately quashing it, and Republicans in Congress would let it all slide.

But as dependably pliant as congressional Republicans have been since Trump became the GOP nominee last year, there are many signs that Trump can’t actually get what he wants this time.