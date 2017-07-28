Trump’s Assault on Jeff Sessions Is a Golden Opportunity for Democrats

That’s not to say there’s nothing to be alarmed about. To the contrary, the worst-case scenario is unimaginably bad. If Trump were to get his way, Sessions would resign under duress, Trump would (one way or another) seat a new attorney general who would refuse to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, before ultimately quashing it, and Republicans in Congress would let it all slide.

But as dependably pliant as congressional Republicans have been since Trump became the GOP nominee last year, there are many signs that Trump can’t actually get what he wants this time.

Trump is essentially trying to back into a Saturday Night Massacre-like scenario, in which the rest of his party does all the dirty work. Trump can claim Sessions resigned of his own accord. He can then cite the appointment power as his source of authority to replace Sessions. If Republicans abdicate their advice and consent responsibilities, that’s on them. If the new attorney general doesn’t recuse himself and then determines that special counsel Robert Mueller’s services are no longer needed, them’s the breaks. No Trump fingerprints.