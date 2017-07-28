Progressive Candidates to Democratic Leaders: You Can Do Better Than “A Better Deal”

“You wanna learn where America’s at?” Jim Keady asked me. “Stand behind a bar.” The owner of Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown, New Jersey, was venting his frustration with Democrats in Washington, rolling his eyes at the mere mention of their new message rolled out this week: “A Better Deal.” At his restaurant on the Jersey Shore, he’d never sell burgers by saying they were slightly better than the other guy’s. “I got the best burger you’ve ever tasted!” he said, giving me a proper pitch. “I got the coldest beer you’ve ever drank!”

Keady is a Democrat, but too often he feels like his party isn’t connecting with his customers—those fishermen and hunters downing drinks and scarfing seafood, some of whom may well have voted for President Donald Trump. “Part of growing up in the tavern business is you know a good bartender listens,” he explained. “We’ve got to get out there and listen, and it’s not listening to the consultants. It’s not listening to the donor class.” Maybe Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should come work a shift on the shore, he mused. They might learn something.

Even if Keady never gets Democratic leadership to serve his signature crab clusters, he has a personal stake in rebuilding the party. The former Asbury Park councilman is in Washington, D.C., this week training to run for Congress in New Jersey’s Fourth Congressional District. Keady was one of hundreds of office seekers who turned out for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s candidate boot camp on Thursday. These up-and-coming progressives, many of them energized by Bernie Sanders’s campaign last year, were thrilled to get tips from political pros. But many weren’t exactly embracing the party’s new message, which some members of Congress plan to tout over the August recess. They described it as underwhelming and further proof the party needs to change.

“No matter how polished the words are, they sound somewhat hollow,” said Jenny Marshall, who’s running in North Carolina’s Fifth District. She bristled at Pelosi telling The Washington Post that the new rhetoric “is not a course correction, but it’s a presentation correction.” “You don’t just try to rebrand yourself,” Marshall said. “People see right through it. They see right through it.”