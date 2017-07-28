Progressive Candidates to Democratic Leaders: You Can Do Better Than “A Better Deal”

Even if Keady never gets Democratic leadership to serve his signature crab clusters, he has a personal stake in rebuilding the party. The former Asbury Park councilman is in Washington, D.C., this week training to run for Congress in New Jersey’s Fourth Congressional District. Keady was one of hundreds of office seekers who turned out for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s candidate boot camp on Thursday. These up-and-coming progressives, many of them energized by Bernie Sanders’s campaign last year, were thrilled to get tips from political pros. But many weren’t exactly embracing the party’s new message, which some members of Congress plan to tout over the August recess. They described it as underwhelming and further proof the party needs to change.

“No matter how polished the words are, they sound somewhat hollow,” said Jenny Marshall, who’s running in North Carolina’s Fifth District. She bristled at Pelosi telling The Washington Post that the new rhetoric “is not a course correction, but it’s a presentation correction.” “You don’t just try to rebrand yourself,” Marshall said. “People see right through it. They see right through it.”

“I would like to have leadership that was sincere and genuine and true, with a message they not only believed in, but lived,” Marshall added. “Nancy Pelosi is worth $100 million. To her, $48,000 is a really nice party. So, you know, there’s some disconnect. You can’t make that kind of money and think that you’re still in touch. I mean, Hillary Clinton had the same problem, speaking about poverty in a $5,000 jacket. So, do I want leadership? Yes. Are we going to get it? Not soon. But that’s why we’re here—to eventually put people in place who will be the leaders of the Democratic Party.”