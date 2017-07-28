How John McCain—John McCain!—became Obamacare’s savior.

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency on January 20, three has been the magic number for Democrats—the number of Republican senators they would need to block a reconciliation-friendly GOP health care reform plan. In the final days and hours of the Senate’s attempt to repeal Obamacare, confidence was high that Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski were going to vote “no.” But who would the third be? The prevailing assumption was that it would be someone representing a state that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, like West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito or Ohio’s Rob Portman, or a conservative who felt that the legislation preserved too much of Obamacare, like Kentucky’s Rand Paul or Utah’s Mike Lee.

One person who was rarely mentioned? Arizona’s John McCain. Despite McCain’s rapidly fading reputation for being a maverick, he’s not known as a health care wonk or a lawmaker who cares about preserving social welfare programs in general. And yet it was a smiling McCain—playing coy with both reporters and his colleagues—who ultimately killed the bill early Friday morning.

The final hours of the Senate’s shameful attempt at repealing Obamacare were fittingly absurd. The bill wasn’t made public until 10pm. Many Republicans, like McCain’s BFF Lindsey Graham, had already slammed it as a “disaster.” Leadership was spinning it as little more than a procedural step to move on to conference committee, but it had all the makings of a fait accompli.