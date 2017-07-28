Next on Republicans’ Agenda: Sabotaging Obamacare

The simplest and crudest way for Republicans to collapse the ACA marketplaces would be for the Trump administration to halt payments the government owes to insurers who cover low-income people, and for the Republican Congress to decide not to force Trump to make the cost-sharing reduction transfers by law.

But even if we assume Trump and the GOP don’t want to be caught inflicting harm so brazenly, there is no shortage of ways for them to stoke dysfunction until the markets are tattered and shrunken. “The biggest risk, to my mind, isn’t a discrete thing that the administration might do,” Bagley said. “It’s all the discrete things it might not do.” He added:

Making the exchanges work, for just one example among dozens, requires an IT infrastructure that allows exchanges to communicate quickly and seamlessly with IRS databases. If that infrastructure breaks down and no one is staffed to fix it, what happens then? The degree of coordination that’s required between the federal government and the exchanges is so intense that an absent federal partner will create serious operational problems. The exchanges could grind to a halt like a rusting factory. For HealthCare.gov, the problem is even more acute since the agency has to administer the website on a day-to-day basis. What if it decides to allocate its resources elsewhere, even in the face of a meltdown like the website faced in its early days? These exchanges can’t run on autopilot. They’re complicated entities, and they need effective, competent, and reliable day-to-day management.

It isn’t hard to dream up different kinds of mischief. Imagine if Price insisted that subsidy-discounted prices not appear on the healthcare.gov browsing screen, making people believe they’re on the hook for the full cost of their premiums? Or if you don’t want to imagine, take a look at what Price has already done. As The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reported last week, the administration has spent taxpayer money intended to boost ACA enrollment on anti-ACA propaganda efforts.