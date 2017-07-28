The case of the Russian media czar who died mysteriously in D.C. isn’t so closed after all.

Mikhail Lesin, who founded the Kremlin-backed RT network and had ties to President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a Washington hotel room on May 5, 2015. He had suffered blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and torso, but after an extensive investigation, a federal prosecutor ruled out foul play. The operating theory is that Lesin had been drinking heavily and accidentally killed himself.

Lesin was reportedly in town for a fundraiser, but BuzzFeed reported Friday that, according to two FBI agents, Department of Justice officials had invited him to town to discuss “the inner workings of RT.” These agents also reject the conclusion that Lesin’s death was an accident: