Game of Thrones: Sons and Lovers

Ryu Spaeth: Unless the Lannisters do win, it seems like Olenna could have been setting up the end of Jaime’s tragic arc. “You love her,” she says. “You really do love her. You poor fool. She’ll be the end of you.”

We also saw another brother-sister dynamic play out, with Bran Stark reuniting with Sansa at Winterfell. What did we make of that?

Sarah Jones: I was relieved that Sansa was prepared to hand over Winterfell to Bran, despite his newfound creepiness. If Cersei had been in her place, she would’ve kept her talons in Winterfell at all costs. Sansa, on the other hand, greeted her brother by telling him he was the trueborn heir to Winterfell. He was correct, of course, to remind her that he couldn’t rule—though that was buried inside a largely disturbing interaction that provided some fodder for the theory that he’s been Bran the Builder all along.

Clio Chang: Apparently the big change that happens when you become the Three-Eyed Raven is that you lose all sense of social cues. Bran, it’s creepy enough that you saw your sister get raped, but that’s the first thing that you bring up after you are finally reunited?! Also, the show is falling into that horrible pattern of characters choosing not to fully explain really important information to other characters who need to know it. Bran telling Sansa “it’s complicated” over and over again made me want to wring his throat. Jon Snow is supposed to convince Dany and Tyrion about the threat of the Night King, but he can’t even effectively explain what he needs the dragonglass for?

When Jon and Dany are chatting on Dragonstone, Jon mentions that he doesn’t really like to speak much. But if they want to stop the Night King, these Starks need to start learning how to use their words and fast.

Alex Shephard: Bran’s return to Winterfell should have been enormously complicated, for the reasons that Sansa mentions right off the bat. He’s the rightful heir, but he’s entering a situation where his illegitimate (he thinks) half-brother (he thinks) is King of the North and his sister is acting queen. I read that (very, very creepy) scene as just being part of season seven’s larger mission of getting unanswered questions out of the way really, really quickly. Bran is a weirwood junkie now and he wants his fix. Do not get in his way.

Myles McNutt’s recap of last week’s episode was titled, “Westeros reckons with the cumulative absurdity of Game of Thrones.” This was doubly true this week. When characters were informed about happenings north of the wall, they responded the way they should. There are White Walkers and an army of the dead? Fuck out of here! You’re the Three-Eyed Raven now? Nope!

Sarah Jones: This season is beginning to feel increasingly like fan service and I’m not sure I’m a fan. Everything is happening so quickly and so conveniently. Look, Jorah Mormont is saved! Look, Sansa knows that there should be leather on that armor—she is good at ruling! The moment when Dany and her advisers doubt Jon’s White Walker story, however, was a bit of an antidote to that—it was a sort of wink at the audience.

Ryu Spaeth: Yes, Jorah has been saved. But he did provide at least one reminder that not all dads are evil; as Sam says, he owed Jorah because his father Jeor had saved his life at the Night’s Watch. Perhaps there’s hope for mankind yet.

Clio Chang: Only a world of unspeakable cruelty would keep Jorah around and take away Olenna Tyrell.