Game of Thrones: Sons and Lovers

Alex Shephard: Game of Thrones has consistently beaten us over the head with the idea that the fathers of its lead characters are not examples to follow. “Our fathers were evil men, all of us here,” Dany declared last season. “They left the world worse than they found it. We’re not going to do that. We’re going to leave the world better than we found it.” That Dany and Jon are not acting like their dads is clearly a good thing, which means that Cersei straight-up emulating Tywin—and acting more than a little bit like the Mad King himself—suggests she has learned nothing at all. Most notably she lets her chambermaid (who has the same haircut as her?) see Jaime in her bed, suggesting that she has thrown caution to the wind and believes that being queen means getting to do whatever the hell you want.





Lady Olenna drives this point home in her death scene, telling Jaime that his sister is a “monster” and a “disease.” The Queen of Thorns can see what everyone else can, which is that Jaime has acquired a moral compass while Cersei has doused hers with wildfire and lit a match. The Lannisters are absolutely winning right now—that is, I assume, until they face the dragons. But Cersei is the only character who’s really regressing to the bad old days, and that will be her undoing.

Sarah Jones: I was actually … pleasantly surprised by Cersei’s punishment for Ellaria? By this I mean I expected much, much worse, and instead the punishment was almost perfectly proportional to the crime. Nevertheless, she’s clearly spiraling further and further into insanity, which means Jaime is going give up on her at some point; hopefully soon.