Give Wells Fargo the Corporate Death Penalty

None of this is good enough. We habitually allow giant corporations to harm customers, employees, and the economy with relative impunity. That’s despite the fact that we, the public, give corporations the ability to exist. Every legal corporation must obtain a corporate charter, a written contract detailing the company’s structure and objectives. And the same government that grants charters can take them away, and should, if the corporation repeatedly violates the law.

Though politicians of all stripes claim to support corporate accountability, and those on the left frequently campaign on the issue, calls for a corporate death penalty are extremely rare. But the modern enforcement regime makes a mockery of the law, as governments feign powerlessness against an entity they themselves created by granting it a charter. Simply put, if Wells Fargo keeps using its power as a bank to rip off customers, it shouldn’t be a bank anymore.

With the notable exception of banks, which have the option of being chartered at the state or federal level, chartering corporations is primarily the business of the states. In the early days of the republic, states routinely and aggressively revised, amended, and even revoked corporate charters. But states eventually recognized the lucrative incorporation fees they could yield. Today, over half of all corporations are chartered in Delaware, which attracts businesses seeking incorporation with famously loose standards.