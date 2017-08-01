The New Republic Names Sarah Jones Staff Writer; Announces New Social Media Editor

New York, NY August 1, 2017 — The New Republic is pleased to announce two internal staff changes.

Sarah Jones has been named staff writer, transitioning over from her previous role as social media editor for the organization.

“Sarah has become an invaluable member of the New Republic since joining our team last August,” says editor Eric Bates. “In addition to maximizing the visibility of our content across social platforms, her unique approach to political and cultural commentary has emerged as a integral part of our web coverage. From her insightful take on J.D. Vance to her stand-out review of The Handmaid’s Tale, she has developed a loyal following for her keen analysis and incisive writing. We look forward to featuring her as a prominent voice in the New Republic.”

Prior to joining the New Republic, Jones covered the religious right for the publications of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. She completed a master’s degree in Postcolonial Culture and Global Policy from Goldsmiths, University of London and a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Cedarville University in Ohio.