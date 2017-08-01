Why Jeff Flake’s Conscience of a Conservative Rings Hollow

But what the reader may not know about Jeff Flake, and which he certainly doesn’t reveal in his short book, is that he has voted with Donald Trump 95 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight. Last Friday, at one o’clock in the morning, he even ambled over to his colleague from Arizona, John McCain, and unsuccessfully lobbied him to vote yes on a so-called “skinny bill” to repeal Obamacare—a vote that would not only have cost millions their health insurance, but would also have been an endorsement of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s debasement of Senate procedures and norms. Earlier that week, echoing some of the themes in Flake’s book, McCain had castigated Republicans for blindly following Trump’s orders. “Whether or not we are of the same party, we are not the president’s subordinates,” he said. “We are his equal!” McCain ended up voting no. Flake voted yes.



The health care effort captures in extreme form everything that’s wrong with the Republican Party in the Trump era, and Flake is simply unable to square this circle. Flake delivered his book in June, before the health care vote, but the dissonance is inescapable, especially given the scope of Flake’s attack.



CONSCIENCE OF A CONSERVATIVE by Jeff Flake Random House, 160 pp., $27.00

This is underscored by what the book lacks. Conscience of a Conservative is not a work of political philosophy, at least not in any traditional sense. “We must return to the conservatism of our best traditions as if for the first time,” he writes. “If this is a call for a new conservatism—and it is—then it is just as well a call for the old conservatism.” If that sounds like it doesn’t mean anything, that’s because it doesn’t. Instead, Flake’s conservatism is mostly a mix of worn cliches about self-reliance (learned, as they so often are, on a rugged Arizona ranch) and freedom.

