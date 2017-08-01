Why Jeff Flake’s Conscience of a Conservative Rings Hollow

Conscience of a Conservative is understandably consumed by recent history, particularly the 2016 campaign. Flake attacks the rise of “fake news” stories, like Pizzagate, which resulted in a shooter opening fire on a pizzeria that conservative media had claimed was operating a child sex ring. He criticizes the conservative movement’s embrace of fake news and other conspiracy theories that are red meat for a ravenous base. But confusingly, he presents anti-Hillary Clinton fake news stories as a distraction from “real” scandals like Benghazi, conveniently ignoring the fact that Benghazi, not Pizzagate, is the best example of the ways that conservative media and Republicans exploit fear and tragedy for their own benefit.



He really hates Newt Gingrich—and, to a lesser extent, his successors Tom DeLay and Dennis Hastert—for ramping up both grievance politics and swamp-like corruption. Gingrich, described as a “character with extraordinary talents for self-promotion,” is singled out repeatedly as both a catalyst of the Republican Party’s wayward drift and as a kind of proto-Trump. Meanwhile, Trump’s team is derided as nihilistic, conspiracy-obsessed, and conservative-free, a hub for “ethno-nationalists and moderates related to the president.”



But we already know all this. The question is, what to do about it? Flake is very clear about what Trump should do, which is more or less the exact opposite of what he has done: Embrace free trade, stop lying about 4 percent economic growth, cease antagonizing allies and praising dictators, trust American intelligence agencies, don’t incite hate against ethnic and religious minorities, let go of the whole “voter fraud” thing.



Flake’s time would have been better spent lobbying his fellow conservatives in Congress than writing this book.

But he’s not as clear about what conservatives should do. He says they should return to “conservative values,” but those are only hazily defined. Mostly he seems to want Republicans to continue to demand entitlement cuts, but to do so without being racist. His advice for Congress is that it should work together more, return to “regular order,” and, most importantly, play nice. There is no serious diagnosis of the historical trends that led to the Republican Party becoming a vehicle for corporate libertarian extremists like the Koch Brothers.

And what about Jeff Flake himself? He gets why his colleagues can’t see the truth that is right in front of their nose. Orwell was right—it’s hard to do. Republicans are too consumed with electoral politics and the various soul-destroying bargains they have made with the White House, donors, and conservative media to call out the assault on democracy that they’ve helped abet. But Flake is an integral part of the problem he’s describing. He knows what’s happening—he wrote a book about it!—and yet in Congress he has stayed in line. One can’t help but wonder if Flake’s time would have been better spent lobbying his fellow conservatives in Congress than writing this book.



Conscience of a Conservative is a lucid look at what ails the Republican Party. That it comes from a Republican gives it credibility, and that Flake mostly steers clear of attacking Democrats and liberals adds even more points. And yet, for all that’s laudable about Conscience of a Conservative—and there’s more than I expected there to be—this is not the bravest or most effective way of getting at the problem. McCain sabotaged Obamacare repeal in a self-indulgent and theatrical way, but he did ultimately take a stand against both the president and Mitch McConnell. Flake attacks Trump as a false prophet, a huckster, and a demagogue, but has done little to check his power in any way. Flake also sits on the Judiciary Committee, which among other things is investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, and yet has not used his perch to conduct any meaningful oversight of the president.



Conscience of a Conservative might end up being a wake-up call for conservatives. But we have had plenty of such calls over the past two years, from the likes of Mitt Romney and John Kasich and Evan McMullin. As far as words go, Conscience of a Conservative is as good a takedown of Donald Trump as has been written by a conservative. But words aren’t what matter now.