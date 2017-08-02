The Grotesque Loveliness of Sour Heart

In “The Empty,” Zhang writes about two girls exploring their bodies. “‘Good morning, class,’ I said in my ventriloquism-of-a-vagina voice, as I maneuver her vagina lips to look like talking lips. ‘Today we are going to talk about periods.’” The scene goes on from there, and the straightforward innocent description is what gives the story’s final moment its emotional heft—the characters, each prepubescent and with incomplete knowledge gleaned from TV, try to make each other have sex. “‘That’s good.’ Francine leaned over the side of my bed and grabbed Jason’spenis, shiny and gross with her saliva but still tiny and soft. ‘Now you open her up,’ Francine said to me. ‘Do it like we usually do.’” Jason is the narrator’s “boyfriend,” also a child; Francine is their more knowledgeable friend. Reading this kind of scene feels like eating glass. Cruelty is rarely written this unceremoniously.

“Good morning, class,” I said in my ventriloquism-of-a-vagina voice, as I maneuver her vagina lips to look like talking lips. “Today we are going to talk about periods.”

This is intentional. Zhang is fascinated with bodily functions, both physical and political. In an interview with novelist Karan Mahajan last year, Zhang said of her writerly inspiration: “Growing up, I had to cobble together a scarecrow of things I loved from various different writers. Like, let me take some inspiration from Roth’s obsession with poo and masturbation and secretions and overbearing families, but I’ll pass on the misogyny and weird racist shit about black people, and then let me take the simplicity and tenderness and lushness from Jhumpa Lahiri’s stories but pass on the times when she’s borderline sentimental.” (Zhang, it should be said, loves potty humor. Sour Heart is a very funny book.) The same themes are explored in Zhang’s poetry, too, which has been widely published on sites like Bomb and The Hairpin and collected in the chapbook Dear Jenny, We Are All Find. In the poem “Everyone’s Girlfriend,” Zhang explores what happens when you give yourself over to pleasing other people and lose yourself in the process. The result is gruesome and lovely.

and I knew I wanted to be buried with everyone with the dead stars that lead you home with the child I won’t have because I need to have a perfect cunt and because we are good friends we now bond over our perfect cunts we now bond over our perfect tits we now bond over our perfect mutations we now bond over our perfect facials the sperm you drank from my perfect cunt knows boundaries but we are too perfect to adhere to someone else’s idea of perfection

Sour Heart’s most ambitious story is “Our Mothers Before Them,” which is told both in 1966, during the beginning of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, and in 1996, after the family has made it to New York. The two women who narrate the story are a mother (who is a daughter in 1966) and her daughter, which in practice is not as confusing as it might seem. Zhang parallels their experiences to show how quickly things can change. In the span of 30 years, the family goes from escaping Mao’s societal reforms to establishing themselves—and cementing their kids as upwardly mobile—in the United States. It’s moving without being treacle; lengthy, without feeling ponderous; it is not afraid to ask who loves more. Annie, the narrator of the 1996 side of the story, listens to a story from 1966 and learns how her mother—who is depicted as a terror—saved her younger brother from humiliation, or worse. These family ties are familiar in their complexity. “‘That really happened?’ I asked, glancing in my mother’s direction. ‘Mommy? Did you really save qing jiu jiu?’” It’s an elegant rendering of the moment when we realize our parents have lived more complex and internally contradictory lives than we imagined.