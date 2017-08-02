The Grotesque Loveliness of Sour Heart

SOUR HEART By Jenny Zhang Lenny, 320 pp., $26.00

You know how it’s supposed to go: A young person in a country far, far away has the cojones to immigrate to America, where hard work and opportunity duly provide him and his children with a better life. Perseverance, risk, and then—voila!—success. There’s a reason why every immigrant story is told this way, from privation and thrift to the ability to conspicuously consume, in the span of a single generation. It is reassuring to think that anyone can do this, that that you—even you!—can pull yourself up and out of your class by your very own bootstraps, without anybody’s help. But what about the rest of those stories? And why don’t we ever hear from the people in the middle of their struggle?

Sour Heart, the debut short story collection from writer Jenny Zhang, provides some answers. It consists of seven loosely interconnected stories that deal, broadly, with what it’s like to live in New York City as a recent Chinese immigrant, narrated mostly from the point of view of an alienated daughter. She’s either increasingly assimilated and therefore alienated from her family, as in stories like “The Empty the Empty the Empty” and “My Days and Nights of Terror,” or stuck somewhere between the two countries and therefore belonging to neither, as in “We Love You Crispina” and “You Fell Into the River and I Saved You!” Zhang’s writing strips away the layers between reader and experience; her gaze is unflinching, and she never cuts away when things become uncomfortable or grotesque. The effect is something like watching a wound scar in reverse. It seems to say: This is the site of trauma. I might heal, but I’ll never be the same.

In “The Empty,” Zhang writes about two girls exploring their bodies. “‘Good morning, class,’ I said in my ventriloquism-of-a-vagina voice, as I maneuver her vagina lips to look like talking lips. ‘Today we are going to talk about periods.’” The scene goes on from there, and the straightforward innocent description is what gives the story’s final moment its emotional heft—the characters, each prepubescent and with incomplete knowledge gleaned from TV, try to make each other have sex.“‘That’s good.’ Francine leaned over the side of my bed and grabbed Jason’spenis, shiny and gross with her saliva but still tiny and soft. ‘Now you open her up,’ Francine said to me. ‘Do it like we usually do.’” Jason is the narrator’s “boyfriend,” also a child; Francine is their more knowledgeable friend. Reading this kind of scene feels like eating glass. Cruelty is rarely written this unceremoniously.

This is intentional. Zhang is fascinated with bodily functions, both physical and political. In an interview with novelist Karan Mahjan last year, Zhang said of her writerly inspiration: “Growing up, I had to cobble together a scarecrow of things I loved from various different writers. Like, let me take some inspiration from Roth’s obsession with poo and masturbation and secretions and overbearing families, but I’ll pass on the misogyny and weird racist shit about black people, and then let me take the simplicity and tenderness and lushness from Jhumpa Lahiri’s stories but pass on the times when she’s borderline sentimental.” (Zhang, it should be said, loves potty humor. Sour Heart is a very funny book.) The same themes are explored in Zhang’s poetry, too, which has been widely published on sites like Bomb and The Hairpin and collected in the chapbook Dear Jenny, We Are All Find. In the poem “Everyone’s Girlfriend,” Zhang explores what happens when you give yourself over to pleasing other people and lose yourself in the process. The result is gruesome and lovely.