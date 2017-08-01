Why it’s troubling that Jeff Sessions just appointed a former general to lead civilian prisons.

It is also disturbing, though not particularly surprising, that Inch is a Sessions hire. Sessions is committed to the war on drugs; he is intent on expanding police power in dangerous ways. It seems entirely likely that he believes a former general with decades of experience in military policing shares his draconian approach to law enforcement.

And like Sessions, Inch has ties to the religious right. He attended Wheaton College, where he majored in “biblical archaeology,” and served as commanding general of Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri when David Barton spoke at the fort’s National Day of Prayer breakfast. (Barton, for the unfamiliar, has dedicated his entire career to promoting the debunked idea that America was founded on fundamentalist Christian principles; he routinely invents religious quotes that he then attributes to various Founding Fathers.) In a March 30 interview with MP Project Junto, Inch also credited a “faith-based Christian counselor” for helping him recover from the stress of a deployment to train Somali police.

It’s fine, of course, if Inch seeks faith-based counseling in his personal life. But religious groups already cross First Amendment boundaries to proselytize prisoners. Inch’s record does not inspire confidence that he will maintain those boundaries, and his appointment may well prove to be another victory for the religious right.