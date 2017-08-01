The DEA head just rebuked Trump for encouraging police brutality. Dems should demand Trump’s FBI pick do the same.

In the days of yore of less than a week ago, Donald Trump held an event on Long Island where he encouraged law enforcement officers to violently abuse criminal suspects. The next day, we now learn, the acting director of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Chuck Rosenberg, issued a memo to DEA agents around the world repudiating Trump’s comments.

“The president, in remarks delivered yesterday in New York, condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement,” the memo reads. “I write to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere. I write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong. That’s what law enforcement officers do. That’s what you do. We fix stuff. At least, we try.”

If you’d asked me to guess which government agency’s leader would be the first to condemn Trump’s comments, DEA wouldn’t have been in my top 20. But Rosenberg is a Justice Department veteran with close ties to James Comey, the fired FBI director, and Robert Mueller, the DOJ special counsel, both of whom the president has publicly mistreated.

