Is tax reform the new health care reform?

In the wake of Trumpcare’s spectacular failure, the Trump administration has sent conflicting signals as to where it will go next. The president has insisted repeatedly that Republicans not give up on repealing and replacing Obamacare, and has threatened to let the individual exchanges, which are on shaky ground, implode. But others have suggested that it may be time to move on. On Monday, speaking with Tim Phillips of the Koch-backed Americans For Prosperity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted that tax reform will pass. “This is a pass/fail exercise, and we will pass tax reform,” Mnuchin said. Phillips told him that Americans for Prosperity—and, one assumes by extension, the Kochs—had the administration’s back: “We’re going all in,” he said.

Trump has yet to sign a major piece of legislation and there’s growing pressure for him to do so. But tax reform won’t be a cake walk—in fact, it faces many of the same hurdles that health care reform did, and some new ones as well. For starters, there’s the fact that Congress is only in session for 12 days before we hit another “fiscal cliff” on September 29. “Congress’s most immediate concern ... is the debt ceiling,” The Washington Post reported earlier this week. “Failing to raise the ceiling could spark a global financial crisis, leading to a stock market crash, a spike in interest rates, and a potential economic recession.” If Republicans make big demands—most notably cuts in entitlements or other federal spending—this could be a real crisis. Meanwhile, Trump has also threatened not to sign anything until Obamacare is repealed, effectively taking Congress hostage.