Donald Trump is going back to playing his greatest hit: immigration.

To achieve the reductions, Cotton and Perdue are taking aim at green cards for extended family members of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, including grown children, grandparents and siblings. Minor children and spouses would still be allowed to apply for green cards.

Trump told a crowd in Youngsville, Ohio, last week that he wanted the U.S. to transition to a merit-based immigration system, rather than one that prioritizes family ties in the U.S., similar to what already exists in Canada. “Instead of today’s low-skill system—just a terrible system, where anybody comes in, people that have never worked, people who are criminals, anybody comes in—we want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers, our taxpayers, and one that protects our economy,” Trump said. He also called to ban immigrants from benefiting from government welfare for the first five years of residence.

Trump has praised the Canadian immigration system before, most recently in a speech to Congress last February. Prospective immigrants to Canada are evaluated on a points system, which rewards applicants based on their level of education, families ties, and employability, among other criteria. But Canada’s system is more complicated than Trump realizes, and it aims to increase immigration in Canada, not curb it as Trump has proposed doing in the United States. But to Trump’s core supporters, the president’s America First rhetoric is always a hit.