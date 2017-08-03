Where Are the Single-Payer Wonks?

This weakness in left-leaning policy work goes beyond single-payer. “Broadly speaking, I think left politics needs more detailed, thorough, and rigorous policy work,” Gaffney says. “We absolutely need better and more policy on the left.” While the Heritage Foundation and the Center for American Progress are seen as policy feeders for right-wing and center-left politicians, respectively, there is no such equivalent for the more progressive space. Jacob Hacker, a political scientist at Yale, points out that there are many academics doing this work outside of the think tank sphere, but as scholars they are often removed from late-in-the-pipeline policy development that is essential for politicians and policy-makers. “There is a problem in terms of progressive policy development, but it’s not a problem of there being an absence,” Hacker says. “The problem is where it’s coming from and what its character is.”

Part of the problem may stem from the Democratic Party’s technocratic bent. No one would accuse Democrats of lacking in the ability to churn out detailed and complex policy work: In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton released dozens of policy blueprints, which continue to stand in sharp contrast to the Republicans’ brazen ignorance of the most elementary policy details. But this kind of in-the-weeds work is often removed from the long-term vision that comes with grassroots mobilizing. Liberal think tanks often work in the realm of political possibility, rather than setting ideological goals and then working towards them. This means that, with the sudden burst of energy on the left for more far-reaching policies, Democratic politics has left much of the think tank world scrambling to keep up.

Contrast this with right-wing think tanks, many of which are couched within a larger Koch network that has spent the last few decades waging a war of ideas. As detailed in Jane Mayer’s Dark Money, the Koch brothers have tirelessly poured hundreds of millions of dollars not only into electing candidates, but also into the policy arena of think tanks and universities. This investment is part of a long-term strategy to push libertarian policies, once residing on the far-right fringe, into the mainstream. While liberal policy is lagging behind liberal politics, the Kochs engineered the opposite situation, in which policy pushed politics toward their corporate-libertarian vision of society.