Where Are the Single-Payer Wonks?

It’s hard to deny that single-payer is an area where progressive politics has outstripped policy.

As Harold Pollack, a health policy researcher at the University of Chicago, told Holland, “There has not yet been a detailed, single-payer bill that’s laid out the transitional issues about how to get from here to there. We’ve never actually seen that. Even if you believe everything people say about the cost savings that would result, there are still so many detailed questions about how we should finance this, how we can deal with the shock to the system, and so on.”

This failure to sketch out a plan speaks less to the pie-eyed idealism of activists than to the lack of an existing policy infrastructure in support of single-payer. This lack is most evident in the think tank class. Large policy shops like the Brookings Institute and the Center for American Progress have focused instead on criticizing Republican health care efforts or pushing for bipartisan reform options.

Smaller and more explicitly progressive think tanks, such as the Economic Policy Institute, Demos, and the Roosevelt Institute, are stacked with left-leaning scholars on subjects like the minimum wage, voting rights, and anti-trust policy, but are less in the business of churning out policy proposals for legislators, especially when it comes to health care. While some groups, such as the Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), an organization that pushes for single-payer, have been at the forefront of the issue, the bulk of the think tank world has been focused on defending the ACA.



As Adam Gaffney, an instructor at Harvard Medical School and board member of PNHP, told the New Republic, “When something seems very far away, the need for that kind of detailed policy work sometimes seems less.” But now that single-payer is no longer an idea on the fringe, the actual mechanics have to be in place to maintain its credibility. “Bernie is going to come out with a bill and I want it to be as strong as possible,” Vijay Das, senior campaign strategist at Demos, told me. “I want it to live up to scrutiny of the right and the left.”

This weakness in left-leaning policy work goes beyond single-payer. “Broadly speaking, I think left politics needs more detailed, thorough, and rigorous policy work,” Gaffney says. “We absolutely need better and more policy on the left.” While the Heritage Foundation and the Center for American Progress are seen as policy feeders for right-wing and center-left politicians, respectively, there is no such equivalent for the more progressive space. Jacob Hacker, a political scientist at Yale, points out that there are many academics doing this work outside of the think tank sphere, but as scholars they are often removed from late-in-the-pipeline policy development that is essential for politicians and policy-makers. “There is a problem in terms of progressive policy development, but it’s not a problem of there being an absence,” Hacker says. “The problem is where it’s coming from and what its character is.”