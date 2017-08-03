Democrats have an abortion problem.

As the Democratic Party prepares its agenda ahead of the 2018 midterms, abortion has emerged as a divisive issue. On one side are those who consider reproductive rights too ideologically thorny for the populism of the Democrats’ “Better Deal” agenda.

Members of this camp include DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján, who said in a recent interview with The Hill that there will be no litmus tests on abortion for Democratic candidates. Luján stressed the importance of a “broad coalition,” saying, “We have to be a big family in order to win the House back.” He amended that statement yesterday on his Facebook page, asserting that he is “pro-women, pro-choice, and fully respect[s] the connection between a woman’s health, her economic future, and the future of our country,” even though he is all for welcoming representatives who threaten the reproductive rights of uterus-having individuals.

On the other side are progressive groups who see economic justice and reproductive justice as interconnected issues, and who don’t believe in sidelining abortion rights in favor of a narrowly tailored economic agenda.